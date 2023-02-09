Chris Pratt ‘so honoured’ to play titular role in upcoming Super Mario Bros film

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chris Pratt says he is “so honoured” to be playing moustachioed Italian plumber Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros film.

The Hollywood actor said there was no “bigger Mario fan than myself” and that his younger self would “flip my turtle” to know he would one day voice the character.

Pratt is joined by Charlie Day as Luigi in the film, alongside Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

“Y’all don’t even know what you’re about to see!” Pratt wrote on Instagram.

“There’s not a bigger Mario fan than myself. 10-year-old me would flip my turtle if I knew I’d grow up to voice this character.

“I’m so honored to be Mario and carry on the legacy of bringing joy to the world through Miyamoto-San’s character.

“Everyone is fantastic in the film. The trailers are great but you ain’t seen nothin yet!”

Previous clips shared of the film show Mario fighting to rescue his brother from the villainous Bowser, with references to parts of the famous franchise’s video games, including driving his well-known Mario Kart.

The Super Mario Bros film was announced in September 2021 with an original December 2022 release date, but has since been delayed to April 2023.