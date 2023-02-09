Twitter outage sees users told they have exceeded post limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Twitter outage sees users told they have exceeded post limit

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 7:26 am Updated: February 9, 2023, 8:34 am
Many Twitter users found themselves unable to tweet, follow accounts or access their direct messages as Elon Musk’s platform experienced a slew of widespread technical problems (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Many Twitter users found themselves unable to tweet, follow accounts or access their direct messages as Elon Musk's platform experienced a slew of widespread technical problems (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Many Twitter users found themselves unable to tweet, follow accounts or access their direct messages as Elon Musk’s platform experienced a slew of widespread technical problems.

“Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed,” the company tweeted from its support account.

Further details were unavailable on Wednesday and an email seeking comment from the company’s press account went unanswered. Twitter has dissolved its media relations team.

Users first noticed the problem when they tried to send tweets and received a message saying they had reached their “tweet limit”.

While Twitter has for years limited the number of tweets an account can send, it is 2,400 per day — or 100 an hour — far more than most regular, human-run accounts send on the platform.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk owns the platform (PA)

Users also had trouble when they tried to follow another Twitter user, getting a message: “You are unable to follow more people at this time,” with a link to the company’s policy on follow limits.

Twitter’s long-standing limit on how many accounts a single user can follow in a single day is 400 — again, more than a regular Twitter user would generally reach on any given day.

It is not clear what caused Wednesday’s meltdown, but Twitter engineers and experts have been warning the platform is at an increased risk of fraying since Musk fired most of the people who worked on keeping it running.

In November, engineers who left Twitter said why they expect considerable unpleasantness for Twitter’s more than 230 million users now that well over two-thirds of the San Francisco-based company’s pre-Musk core services engineers are apparently gone.

While they do not anticipate near-term collapse, the engineers said Twitter could get very rough at the edges — especially if Musk makes major changes without much off-platform testing.

One Twitter engineer, who had worked in core services, said engineering team clusters were down from about 15 people pre-Musk — not including team leaders, who were all made redundant — to three or four before even more resignations.

Then more institutional knowledge that cannot be replaced overnight walked out the door.

“Everything could break,” the programmer said.

