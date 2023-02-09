Hopes fade as death toll after earthquake in Turkey and Syria rises once again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Hopes fade as death toll after earthquake in Turkey and Syria rises once again

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 9:20 am
People warm up with fire in front of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey (Khalil Hamra/AP)
People warm up with fire in front of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey (Khalil Hamra/AP)

More survivors have been pulled from under the rubble of collapsed buildings after a huge earthquake and aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria – but hopes of finding more people alive more than three days later are fading.

The disaster’s death toll now exceeds 16,000.

Emergency crews working through the night in the city of Antakya were able to save a young girl, Hazal Guner, from the ruins of a building and also rescued her father, Soner Guner, two hours later, news agency IHA reported.

As they prepared the man to be put in an ambulance, rescue crews told him his daughter was alive and they were taking him to the same field hospital for treatment.

“I love you all,” he faintly whispered to the rescue team.

In Diyarbakir, east of Antakya, rescuers freed an injured woman from a collapsed building in the early morning hours but found the three people next to her in the rubble dead, the DHA news agency reported.

In addition to 12,873 people killed in Turkey, the country’s disaster management agency said more than 60,000 have been injured. On the Syrian side of the border, 3,162 have been reported dead and more than 5,000 hurt.

Tens of thousands are thought to have lost their homes. In Antakya, former residents of a collapsed building huddled around an outdoor fire overnight into Thursday, wrapping blankets tightly around themselves to try and stay warm.

Satellite images shows buildings in Antakya, Turkey, before and after a powerful earthquake struck the region on Monday
Satellite images shows buildings in Antakya, Turkey, before and after a powerful earthquake struck the region on Monday (Maxar Technologies/AP)

Serap Arslan said many people remain under the rubble of the nearby building, including her mother and brother. She said machinery only started to move some of the heavy concrete on Wednesday.

“We tried to clear the debris on our own, but unfortunately our efforts have been insufficient,” the 45-year-old said.

Selen Ekimen wiped tears from her face with gloved hands as she said both her parents and brother are still buried.

“There’s been no sound from them for days,” she said. “Nothing.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to travel on Thursday to the quake-hit provinces of Gaziantep, Osmaniye and Kilis amid ongoing criticism the government’s response has been too slow.

Experts say the survival window for those trapped under the rubble or otherwise unable to obtain basic necessities is closing rapidly. At the same time, they say it is too soon to abandon hope.

“The first 72 hours are considered to be critical,” said Steven Godby, a natural hazards expert at Nottingham Trent University in England. “The survival ratio on average within 24 hours is 74%, after 72 hours it is 22% and by the fifth day it is 6%.”

According to the disaster management agency, more than 110,000 rescue personnel are now taking part in the effort and more than 5,500 vehicles, including tractors, cranes, bulldozers and excavators have been shipped.

The task is monumental, however, with thousands of buildings toppled by the earthquake.

Mr Erdogan, who faces a tough battle for reelection in May, acknowledged problems with the emergency response to Monday’s 7.8-magnitude quake, but said the winter weather has been a factor. The earthquake also destroyed the runway at Hatay’s airport, further disrupting the response.

“It is not possible to be prepared for such a disaster,” Mr Erdogan said as he visited the hard-hit province of Hatay on Wednesday. “We will not leave any of our citizens uncared for.” He also hit back at critics, saying “dishonourable people” are spreading “lies and slander” about the government’s actions.

The disaster comes at a sensitive time for Mr Erdogan, who faces an economic downturn and high inflation. Perceptions that his government mismanaged the crisis could hurt his standing. He said the government will distribute 10,000 Turkish lira (£437.75) to affected families.

People stand by collapsed buildings in Golbasi, in Adiyaman province, southern Turkey
People stand by collapsed buildings in Golbasi, in Adiyaman province, southern Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Teams from more than two dozen countries have joined the local emergency personnel in the effort. But the scale of destruction from the quake and its powerful aftershocks is so immense and spread over such a wide area that many people are still awaiting help.

The region was already beset by more than a decade of civil war in Syria. Millions have been displaced within Syria itself and millions more have sought refuge in Turkey.

In Syria, aid efforts have been hampered by the ongoing war and the isolation of the rebel-held region along the border, which is surrounded by Russia-backed government forces. Syria itself is an international pariah under western sanctions linked to the war.

The earthquake’s toll has already outstripped that of a 7.8-magnitude quake in Nepal in 2015, when 8,800 died. A 2011 earthquake in Japan triggered a tsunami, killing nearly 20,000 people.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
2
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
3
Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘I’m lucky they caught it early – there are people who are not so…
4
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: The reasons Aberdeen can’t afford to wait until end of the season…
5
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
6
A still from the Virgin Media advert featuring the Highland cow riding the motorcycle through Glencoe.
Virgin Media’s broadband advert filmed in the Highlands – where locals can’t get coverage
7
David Dickson had to be dragged off a woman by police when he tried to choke her. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jail for man who throttled partner and had to be dragged off her by…
8
Alan Burrows, right. Image: SNS
Motherwell explain their decision to expedite Alan Burrows’ departure to Aberdeen
9
Willie Miller captained Aberdeen to glory in the European Cup-Winners Cup in 1983.
Weekend of celebrations planned for Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats
10
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
‘Spectra is for everyone’: Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

The crash happened on the A96 at Bucksburn. Image: Google Maps.
One-car crash on A96 in Aberdeen at Bucksburn causing delays
Almost 300 undergraduate students will start medical training at Aberdeen University in September. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen University to welcome record number of medical undergraduate students in 2023
Nine grand family homes have been constructed alongside 12 two-bedroom luxury apartments, six mews houses, three cottages and one gatehouse. Image: Big Partnership.
Century-old mansion in Inverness given new lease of life as part of £12m development
Andy Morrison of Glentanar Bar caught up with Society about the kitchen residency initiative. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Glentanar Bar looking for chef of the future to take over kitchen
Daniel McGladrigan. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile given jail warning after being caught with indecent images for second time
Stepping into Cup is like stepping into wonderland. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Step into Wonderland as Aberdeen cafe Cup celebrates 10th birthday with new look
Jean Meikle.
'Nobody told us we could get help': Unpaid Aberdeenshire carer spent 20 years looking…
Alexandra Arnold started Panda Bear Bijoux in lockdown. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Oldmeldrum mum turns lockdown hobby into thriving bespoke jewellery business
An array of dishes sampled at Vovem on Union Street in Aberdeen's city centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Relaxed fine dining is what you'll find at Vovem Meat and Liquor…
David 'Heavy' Whalley has won an award. Image: Dave MacLeod
Mountain rescue legend who led search team to look for survivors at the Lockerbie…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented