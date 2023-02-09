Barcelona mayor brands Israel an apartheid state and cuts ties with Tel Aviv

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barcelona mayor brands Israel an apartheid state and cuts ties with Tel Aviv

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 2:06 pm
Barcelona mayor Ada Colau (Michel Euler/AP)
Barcelona mayor Ada Colau (Michel Euler/AP)

The mayor of Barcelona has severed her city’s official ties with Israel, accusing the country of “the crime of apartheid against the Palestinian people”.

Wednesday’s decision by Ada Colau has little practical impact – with the most concrete effect being a halt to its 25-year-old twinning agreement with Tel Aviv.

But the announcement by the city, a popular tourist destination and home to one of the world’s best-known football clubs, carries significant symbolism and adds to a growing list of critics labelling Israel an apartheid state.

Israel rejects such accusations as delegitimising and antisemitic and called the decision “unfortunate”.

In a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ms Colau said the step came in response to a campaign by dozens of local groups and thousands of activists.

She cited a number of Israeli policies, including its 55-year military occupation of the West Bank, its annexation of east Jerusalem and its construction of settlements on lands claimed by the Palestinians for a future state.

“As mayor of Barcelona, a Mediterranean city and defender of human rights, I cannot be indifferent to the systematic violation of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian population,” she wrote.

“It would be a severe mistake to apply a policy of double standards and turn a blind eye to a violation that has been, for decades, widely verified and documented by international organisations.”

In recent years, three well-known human rights groups – Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Israel’s B’Tselem – have accused Israel of apartheid, both inside the country as well as in the occupied territories.

Amnesty and the other groups say the very fragmentation of the territories in which Palestinians live is part of an overall regime of control designed to maintain Jewish hegemony from the Mediterranean Sea to the Jordan River.

They point to discriminatory policies within Israel and in annexed east Jerusalem, Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has been ruled by the Hamas militant group since 2007, and its continued control of the West Bank and construction of Jewish settlements that most of the international community considers illegal.

The election of Israel’s new hard-line government, dominated by ultranationalists opposed to Palestinian independence, has added to those concerns.

The Palestinians seek the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza, areas captured by Israel in 1967, for a future independent state.

Israel says its own Arab citizens, who make up about 20% of the population, enjoy equal rights, including the right to vote, and have reached the upper echelons of business, entertainment, law and entertainment.

It considers the West Bank to be disputed territory whose status should be resolved through negotiations and says it withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005, two years before Hamas seized control.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry called Barcelona’s decision “unfortunate” and said it went against the wishes of the majority of the city’s population.

“The decision gives support to extremists, terrorist organisations and antisemitism,” it said. “The friendship between Israel and Barcelona is long-standing and is based on shared culture and values. Even this unfortunate decision will not damage this friendship.”

The grassroots Palestinian-led movement promoting a boycott of Israel welcomed Barcelona’s decision. Alys Samson, an activist with the Stop Complicity With Israel coalition in Barcelona, said the group gathered almost 5,000 signatures for its campaign.

“We are very happy,” she said. “We hope many more governments and institutions will follow suit.”

Meanwhile, the mayor of Barcelona’s arch rival Madrid immediately offered to take up the twinning agreement with Tel Aviv as he and Ms Colau jostle for position on international issues and investment in an election year.

Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, the Spanish capital’s conservative mayor, accused Barcelona’s leader of antisemitism and said he has written to Tel Aviv’s mayor to share “Madrid’s commitment to democracy and freedom”.

“It would be an honour to be twinned with Tel Aviv,” he added.

Spain’s right-wing politicians are increasingly making diplomatic and commercial outreach to Israel.

Spain’s two largest cities are constantly at odds on everything from politics to football.

Ms Colau, distrusted by the Catalan pro-independence movement, is a leading left-wing politician facing a difficult election in May.

