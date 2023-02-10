Six people rescued from rubble in Turkey 101 hours after deadly quake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Six people rescued from rubble in Turkey 101 hours after deadly quake

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 9:06 am Updated: February 10, 2023, 11:24 am
A rescuer takes care of a young girl rescued four days after the earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey (IHA via AP)
A rescuer takes care of a young girl rescued four days after the earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey (IHA via AP)

Six people have been rescued from a collapsed building in Turkey after spending 101 hours beneath the rubble following a deadly earthquake, rescue workers in Iskenderun have said.

The six people, all relatives, were helped to survive by huddling together in a small pocket left within the collapsed structure in Hatay province, a search and rescue worker said.

The building, a high-rise apartment block, stands only 600 feet from the Mediterranean Sea. The massive earthquake which struck on Monday caused water from the sea to rise into the city centre of Iskenderun, and streets were flooded to within feet of the building.

Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after the catastrophic earthquake killed more than 21,000 people.

Earlier, a teenager was pulled largely unscathed from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Gaziantep – but the chances of finding many more survivors four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed tens of thousands are shrinking fast.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area with a population of 13.5 million.

Someone is rescued
Rescuers surround Hatice after she was rescued 92 hours after Monday’s earthquake in Kahramanmaras (IHA via AP)

Bodies lay wrapped in blankets, rugs and tarpaulins in the streets of some cities, with morgues and cemeteries overwhelmed.

Turkey’s disaster management agency said 18,342 people had been confirmed killed in the disaster so far in Turkey, with nearly 75,000 injured. No figures have been released on how many have been left homeless, but the agency said more than 75,000 survivors have been evacuated to other provinces.

More than 3,300 have been confirmed killed on the other side of the border in war-torn Syria, bringing the total number of dead to more than 21,600.

Engineers suggested that the scale of the devastation is partly explained by lax enforcement of building codes, which some have warned for years would make them vulnerable to earthquakes.

Teenager is rescued
Rescuers and mother surround Adnan Mohammet Korkut (IHA via AP)

The problem has been largely ignored, experts said, because addressing it would be expensive, unpopular and restrain a key engine of the country’s economic growth.

Before dawn in Gaziantep, near the epicentre of the quake, rescuers pulled Adnan Muhammed Korkut from the basement where had been trapped since the tremor struck on Monday.

The 17-year-old beamed a smile at the crowd of friends and relatives who cried tears of joy as he was carried out and put onto a stretcher.

“Thank God you arrived,” he said, embracing his mother and others who leaned down to kiss and hug him as he was being loaded into an ambulance. “Thank you everyone.”

The devastation in southern Turkey
FILE – Aerial photo shows the destruction in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey (DIA via AP)

Trapped for 94 hours, but not crushed, the teenager said he had been forced to drink his own urine to slake his thirst.

“I was able to survive that way,” he said.

A rescue worker, identified only as Yasemin, told him: “I have a son just like you.

“I swear to you, I have not slept for four days. I swear I did not sleep; I was trying to get you out.”

Quake damage
A view of a destroyed building in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey (AP)

Dramatic rescues were reported elsewhere, including in the city of Antakya, where crews saved a 10-year-old girl overnight and on Friday.

Elsewhere, in the Turkish city of Diyarbakir, a woman was rescued and rescuers were still trying to reach her child.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the quake “the disaster of the century”.

The death toll eclipses the more than 18,400 who died in the 2011 earthquake off Fukushima, Japan, that triggered a tsunami and the estimated 18,000 people who died in a tremor near Istanbul in 1999.

The new figure, which is certain to rise, included more than 17,600 people in Turkey and more than 3,300 in civil war-torn Syria.

Quake zone graphic
(PA Graphics)

Tens of thousands were also injured and many tens of thousands have been left homeless.

Aerial footage revealed the scope of devastation, with entire neighbourhoods of high-rises reduced to twisted metal, pulverised concrete and exposed wires.

Even though experts say trapped people could survive for a week or more, the chances of finding survivors in the freezing temperatures are dimming.

As emergency crews and panicked relatives dug through the rubble – and occasionally found people alive – the focus began to shift to demolishing dangerously unstable structures.

Turkey rescue efforts
Rescuers search in the rubble of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey (AP)

In Kahramanmaras, the city closest to the epicentre, a sports hall the size of a basketball court served as a makeshift morgue to accommodate and identify bodies.

Workers continued rescue operations in Kahramanmaras, but it was clear that many who were trapped in collapsed buildings had already died.

One rescue worker was heard saying that his psychological state was declining and that the smell of death was becoming too much to bear.

In north-western Syria, the first UN aid trucks since the quake to enter the rebel-controlled area from Turkey arrived on Thursday, underlining the difficulty of getting help to people there.

Aid efforts
Aid efforts are continuing with thousands of people left homeless (AP)

Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar Assad made his first public appearance on Friday in an earthquake-devastated area of the country since the disaster.

Mr Assad and his wife, Asmaa, visited wounded patients at the Aleppo University Hospital, Syrian state media said.

Aleppo is Syria’s second city, already scarred by years of heavy bombardment and shelling, and was among the most devastated cities by the February 6 earthquake.

In the Turkish city of Antakya, dozens scrambled for aid in front of a truck distributing children’s coats and other supplies. One survivor, Ahmet Tokgoz, called for the government to evacuate people from the region.

Many of those who have lost their homes found shelter in tents, stadiums and other temporary accommodation, but others have slept outdoors.

“Especially in this cold, it is not possible to live here,” he said. “If people haven’t died from being stuck under the rubble, they’ll die from the cold.”

The winter weather and damage to roads and airports have hampered the response. Some in Turkey have complained that the government was slow to respond — a perception that could hurt Mr Erdogan at a time when he faces a tough battle for re-election in May.

Mr Erdogan has been visiting affected cities over the last two days.

Turkey’s disaster-management agency said more than 110,000 rescue personnel were now taking part in the effort and more than 5,500 vehicles, including tractors, cranes, bulldozers and excavators had been shipped.

The foreign ministry said 95 countries have offered help.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Karl Kirkland was described as a 'gentle giant'. Image: Facebook
North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker
2
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
3
police appeal
Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance
4
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
5
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons
6
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

More from Press and Journal

The Doddie Weir Cup has speical significance for Scotland after the great man's passing.
Six Nations: Scots determined to win the Doddie Weir Cup from Wales in honour…
The incident occurred on the A835 near its junction with the A832. Image: Google Maps.
A835 closed following two-vehicle crash near Braemore
Midwife putting oil on pregnant mother
New relaxation treatment in Elgin for overdue pregnant mothers aims to reduce Aberdeen travelling
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for 'forcibly administering' medicine to care home residents
A Sikorsky S-92 search and rescue helicopter was involved in the incident. Image: Maritime and Coastguard Agency/PA Wire.
Coastguard helicopter avoided collision with microlight near Cruden Bay by altering course, report reveals
Celebrities Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark walking on their Cairngorm Mountain challenge with their rucksacks and laughing
Red Nose Day celebrity Cairngorm challenge halted amid 100mph winds
Aging whisky barrels
Scotch breaks through £6 billion global sales mark but salmon exports decline
Mark Beaumont will be talking about this cycling adventures in Inverness this month. Image Markus Stitz
Record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont heads to Inverness's Eden Court later this month
Fish farm salmon round nets. Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Salmon farming and aquaculture industry heads can go fish
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds urges no mistakes in Scottish Cup clash at Livingston

Editor's Picks

Most Commented