Moldovan prime minister resigns and government collapses

Moldova’s government has collapsed following the resignation of pro-Western Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbour, Ukraine.

Ms Gavrilita told a news conference that the “time has come for me to announce my resignation” and said no-one had expected her government, elected in the summer of 2021, “would have to manage so many crises caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine”.

Her time in power was marked by a string of problems.

These include an acute energy crisis, skyrocketing inflation, and several troublesome incidents such as missiles from the war in neighbouring Ukraine traversing its skies.

A new government will be nominated by President Maia Sandu ahead of approval by Moldova’s 101-seat parliament.