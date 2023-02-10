Indian government withdraws appeal to hug cows on Valentine’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Indian government withdraws appeal to hug cows on Valentine’s Day

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 2:20 pm
A woman worships a cow as Indian Hindus offer prayers to the River Ganges (AP)
A woman worships a cow as Indian Hindus offer prayers to the River Ganges (AP)

The Indian government has withdrawn its appeal for citizens to mark Valentine’s Day next week not as a celebration of romance, but as “Cow Hug Day”, to better promote Hindu values.

The appeal had attracted widespread criticism from political rivals and on social media.

A terse statement issued by the government-run Animal Welfare Board of India said the appeal issued on Wednesday “stands withdrawn”.

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst, said the call to hug cows had been “absolutely crazy, defying logic”.

He added: “The decision to withdraw the government appeal was to prevent the politics of Hindutva (Hindu nationalism) from being ridiculed in the face of severe criticism from all quarters.”

Young, educated Indians typically spend Valentine’s Day crowding parks and restaurants, exchanging gifts and holding parties.

A woman hugs a cow
A woman carries a calf during the inauguration of Jeeyar Swami Dhyan Foundation Gaushala, a cow shelter, on the outskirts of Hyderabad (AP)

The Animal Welfare Board had said Wednesday that “hugging cows will bring emotional richness and increase individual and collective happiness”.

Devout Hindus, who worship cows as holy, say the Western holiday of Valentine’s Day goes against traditional Indian values.

In recent years, Hindu hard-liners have raided shops selling Valentine’s Day items, burned cards and gifts, and chased hand-holding couples out of restaurants and parks, insisting that the day promotes promiscuity.

Hindu nationalist groups such as Shiv Sena and Bajrang Dal say such raids help reassert a Hindu identity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been pushing a Hindu agenda, seeking the religion’s supremacy in a secular nation known for its diversity.

Hindus comprise nearly 80% of the nearly 1.4 billion people.

Muslims account for 14%, while Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains account for most of the remaining 6%.

The cow has long been embedded in the Hindu psyche and is deeply respected by many.

Most states in India have banned cow slaughter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Karl Kirkland was described as a 'gentle giant'. Image: Facebook
North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker
2
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
3
police appeal
Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance
4
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
5
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons
6
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

More from Press and Journal

Celebrities Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark walking on their Cairngorm Mountain challenge with their rucksacks and laughing
'The rug's been pulled under us' Celebrity Cairngorm challenge halted amid 100mph winds
Aging whisky barrels
Scotch breaks through £6 billion global sales mark but salmon exports decline
Mark Beaumont will be talking about this cycling adventures in Inverness this month. Image Markus Stitz
Record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont heads to Inverness's Eden Court later this month
Fish farm salmon round nets. Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Salmon farming and aquaculture industry heads can go fish
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds urges no mistakes in Scottish Cup clash at Livingston
To go with story by Barrie Daglish. To go with a story by Susy MacAuley about missing woman Penuel Sheriffs. Picture shows; To go with a story by Susy MacAuley about missing woman Penuel Sheriffs.. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; 08/11/2021; 21bca40a-ce9a-4ef5-b07b-91e034361d0c
The day Dolly disappeared: Spean Bridge neighbours recall the disappearance of Aboyne woman Penuel…
Morna Young's play Babs is coming to The Lemon Tree, starring Bethany Tennick. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Morna Young works magic with Baba Yaga-inspired play at The Lemon Tree
Colonsay is to get its first affordable homes in more than 20 years. Supplied by Dannie Onn/CCDC.
News Agenda: Why more affordable housing in Highlands and Islands is vital and what's…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented