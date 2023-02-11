US police release video of Taser use on black man who later died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US police release video of Taser use on black man who later died

By Press Association
February 11, 2023, 7:50 am
This screengrabs shows the arrest of Darryl Tyree Williams, who died after being stunned repeatedly with Tasers (City of Raleigh via AP)
This screengrabs shows the arrest of Darryl Tyree Williams, who died after being stunned repeatedly with Tasers (City of Raleigh via AP)

Police in the US state of North Carolina have released body and dashboard camera footage that shows the arrest of a black man who died after officers repeatedly used Tasers on him.

Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died in hospital after being confronted and handcuffed by officers in south-east Raleigh at about 2am on January 17, according to a report by police chief Estella Patterson.

The footage – authorised to be released by a state judge this week – shows officers approaching and searching Mr Williams near a parked car.

Raleigh police have said officers had been conducting proactive patrols of nearby businesses.

A man can be heard on several of the body-worn camera recordings saying: “I’m not doing anything.”

Daryll Tyree Williams arrest
A screengrab showing the arrest of Mr Williams, who died after being stunned repeatedly (City of Raleigh via AP)

Mr Williams’ family had no comment on Friday over the release of the footage, according to Dawn Blagrove with Emancipate NC, a criminal justice reform group that has been in contact with the relatives.

Family members viewed the footage on Thursday, a city spokesperson said.

The footage from one body camera shows officers directing Mr Williams multiple times to place his hands either up or behind his back.

A struggle ensues, and someone can be heard threatening to fire a Taser unless he stops. The police report says a Taser was deployed, temporarily stopping Mr Williams and causing him to fall. The video shows officers on the ground with Mr Williams near a bin.

The police report said Mr Williams then broke away from the officers. The video shows him stopped moments later in the car park, with officers telling Mr Williams to get on the ground and trying again to arrest him.

He asks: “Why are you all doing this to me?”

“Hands behind your back or you’re going to get Tased again,” an officer said about 20 seconds later, following other orders by his colleagues.

The footage confirms the report’s statement that Mr Williams can then be heard saying: “I have heart problems”, after he was stunned again and before officers said another one would be coming if he did not cooperate.

Police have said Mr Williams was stunned three times, twice through direct body contact with the Taser.
Once Williams appears to be detained, someone says: “Relax man, relax. Chill out.”

Seconds later, officers become worried about whether he still had a pulse, but they turn him over and say he is breathing.

One of the videos begins with Mr Williams already on the ground and officers kneeling over him. He can be heard moaning.

Mr Williams became unresponsive and stopped breathing after he was handcuffed, according to the written account. The footage shows police doing chest compressions to try to resuscitate him.

Emergency services arrived, and Williams was pronounced dead at a hospital about 3am. The cause of his death is under investigation.

Wake County district attorney Lorrin Freeman said that a post-mortem examination has been performed on Mr Williams but that a final report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not yet been provided.

The report said officers initially approached Mr Williams as he sat in the driver’s seat of a parked car. An officer observed an open container of alcohol and cannabis in the car.

Police tried to arrest him for possession of a controlled substance after they found a folded dollar bill with white powder in his pocket, the report said.

In one of the videos, an officer approaches the car from the passenger side, the door opens and the officer asks: “Hey what’s up? How’s it going? What are y’all doing?”

A man inside explains that he’s walking to his house. The officer responds, “OK, just do me a favour. Come over here. Have a seat, both of you.”

As the men in the car repeatedly ask: “Why? and “For what?” the officer just repeats: “Have a seat,” six times.

A search of Mr Williams’ car also found two firearms, one of which had been reported stolen, the report states. A passenger in the car left the scene on foot, the report adds.

Six officers involved in the arrest are on administrative leave, and the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a probe. The police department sought a judge’s permission to release the body camera and dash camera video from patrol cars.

Emancipate NC and other advocacy groups this week presented a list of demands to the Raleigh City Council. They include sacking the officers involved in the arrest, reforming the city’s police advisory board and discontinuing, for now, the use of Tasers.

Ms Blagrove said: “How many times do we have to watch public executions before policing will be held accountable?

“Emancipate NC stands behind the demands presented to Raleigh City Council and expect to see officers help accountable for Daryll Williams’ death.”

