Challenge Cup could feature a group stage for the first time from next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Challenge Cup could feature a group stage for the first time from next season

By Press Association
February 11, 2023, 6:01 pm
Wigan Warriors clinched the Challenge Cup in 2022 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wigan Warriors clinched the Challenge Cup in 2022 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rugby league chiefs are preparing to tear up 127 years of tradition and introduce a group-stage format to the Challenge Cup for the first time next year.

Proposals being examined as part of the long-term strategic partnership between the newly-aligned RL Commercial and sports media giants IMG are focused on mitigating the expected loss of loop fixtures and Magic Weekend from the 2024 domestic calendar.

The PA news agency understands favoured options involve adding a three, four or five-team group stage in the sixth round, featuring up to 24 teams and guaranteeing each Super League side at least one additional home game in their calendar.

Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors – Betfred Challenge Cup – Final – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Matt Peet’s Wigan are the current holders of the Challenge Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Challenge Cup, whose 2023 competition kicked off this weekend including matches from Edinburgh to Brentwood, has been played in a straight knockout formula since its inception in 1896, although the women’s event featured a single group phase for the first time last year.

As a further part of the reimagining of the competition, the final will also be moved from August – which is considered an unnecessarily hard sell due it falling in the summer holiday period – to a new date in the season, possibly as early as June.

Rhodri Jones, managing director of RL Commercial, said: “There are six solutions at the moment that we are working through. I think two of those six will be viable, and those two we will be taking forward in a bit more detail.

RugbyL/Sheffield celebrate 2
Sheffield Eagles pulled off one of the greatest Challenge Cup upsets in the 1998 final (PA Archive)

“It has felt over the last couple of years that the sixth round has just landed and we haven’t started the competition off with a bang. That’s something we’ve been looking at – how can we provide a starting point for the Challenge Cup.”

Jones acknowledged the need to balance the impending loss of the loop fixtures and Magic Weekend – which theoretically could cut the domestic fixture list from its existing 27 games to 22 – with the desire of Super League clubs to protect their matchday revenues.

The introduction of a group stage is seen as both a way of providing guarantees of further fixtures, but also giving Championship, League 1 and even potentially amateur clubs a bigger chance to land lucrative home games against some of the biggest sides in the sport.

“If we look at the whole calendar, including the format of the Challenge Cup, it might not necessarily mean that clubs lose the two home games that they currently get as part of the loop fixtures,” added Jones.

Rugby League – Challenge Cup Final – Wakefield Trinity v Hull – Wembley Stadium
The Challenge Cup is set to feature a group stage for the first time in 127 years (PA Archive)

“We can in theory get rid of the loop fixtures but what are the consequences of that? We need to refine it a little bit, and try and work out a solution that means we are playing less due to player welfare, but we are not totally taking two home games off the clubs, or missing ‘Magic’ income.”

The new Super League season kicks off on Thursday night and it is shaping up to be a pivotal year for the sport with the existing TV deal with Sky Sports soon up for renewal, and IMG set to announce in March the indicative grading criteria that is expected to shape its future from the 2025 season onwards.

“It’s clearly a key year in terms of the visibility of the sport,” added Jones. “I think everybody just thought, ‘we’ll just forget about 2023 because all the recommendations are going to come in 2024’.

“But the clubs definitely don’t have that concept. They are very much focused on ensuring that 2023 starts with a bang, and they understand the need for visibility because the likes of Sky and Channel 4 will be making decisions on us as a sport within the next couple of months.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
2
Mr Cobban and his wife Frances. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Retirement complex resident claims new tenants’ committee is ‘trying to take over’
3
3
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
4
CR0041115 Garrett Stell. Skene Square, Aberdeen. Depute Head Teacher Miss Belinda Findlay is saying goodbye to pupils at Skene Square Primary School after 34 years. She is pictured with pupils, from left, Joe Murray, Iona Birse- Macqueen, Noor Bashan, Adam Foster and Magnus Hilton. Friday 10th February 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
6
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
7
Customers at the Albyn in Aberdeen will now be able to order a drink with brunch
Boozy brunches given go-ahead at Albyn in Aberdeen as council hears of huge customer…
8
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
9
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
10
To go with story by David McPhee. Man who took five year old child to Malaysia for 10 years jailed for causing 'unquantifiable' harm Picture shows; Scott Forbes abducted a child and took him to Asia for ten years. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. Date; 10/02/2023
Man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed

More from Press and Journal

CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters…
Shona Marshall first got former show dog Betty to keep active. Image: Michael Traill
Hillclimbing dog Betty and owner Shona conquer every Munro in just one year fuelled…
Dr William Allwood of the James Hutton Institute.
Institute puts focus on future after investing £1.75m in new lab kit
Stephen Alcott will be based from the Cuminestown depot.
New appointments to ProCam
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race in October. Image: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13469106ef)
Cycling: Cuminestown's points race world champion Neah Evans has to settle for seventh at…
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison and her rink after retaining their Scottish women's curling title for 2023. Image: Scottish Curling
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison determined to seize expected Women's World Curling Championship chance after her…
Elgin's Darryl McHardy (L) and Ayr scorer Fraser Bryden after their Scottish Cup tie. Image: SNS
Gavin Price says 'harsh' extra-time penalty 'knocked stuffing' out of Elgin City after coming…
The Royal Northern Spring Show will take place on Wednesday March 1 at Thainstone Centre. Image: Chris Sumner
Local firm to sponsor RNAS show
President Zelensky addressed MPs at Westminster Hall.
What we learned this week...Zelensky in the UK, Rishi's reshuffle and mystery continues over…
Hampden Park will host the Women's Scottish Cup semi-finals and final for the first time this season. Image: AP Photo.
Rachel Corsie: The Women's Scottish Cup returns this weekend - and it's finally getting…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented