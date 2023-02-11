Miguel Almiron strike earns Newcastle a point in draw at Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Miguel Almiron strike earns Newcastle a point in draw at Bournemouth

By Press Association
February 11, 2023, 7:41 pm Updated: February 11, 2023, 7:44 pm
Miguel Almiron earned Newcastle a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth (Steven Paston/PA)
Miguel Almiron earned Newcastle a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth (Steven Paston/PA)

Miguel Almiron’s 10th goal of the season and a late goaline clearance by Kieran Trippier ensured Newcastle boss Eddie Howe claimed a point on his Bournemouth return but only after a potentially costly 1-1 draw.

Marcos Senesi poked the struggling Cherries ahead and while Almiron levelled by half-time, the Magpies could not arrest their stuttering form and slumped to a fifth draw from their last six Premier League fixtures.

It may have been worse had Trippier not denied Dominic Solanke’s goalbound flick on the verge of full-time and that ensured the visitors extended their unbeaten top-flight run to 17 matches but injuries to Joe Willock, Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin will be a major concern to Howe with the Carabao Cup final only two weeks away.

Howe made his first return to the south-coast club since he departed in 2020 but a knock in training denied Callum Wilson the chance to face his old team.

It meant Alexander Isak, Newcastle’s record £60million signing, made only his sixth appearance in the league following an injury-hit first campaign.

Nick Pope was the first goalkeeper into action when Jaidon Anthony’s cross was impressively flicked on by the returning Solanke, but the away custodian scrambled across to parry wide.

It was an encouraging moment for a Bournemouth side that had only scored one league goal since the league resumed in December.

Marcos Senesi
Marcos Senesi celebrates the opening goal (Steven Paston/PA)

Goals against had been a lot more frequent for Gary O’Neil’s men but after withstanding a succession of corners, they made the breakthrough with half an hour played.

Hamed Traore’s corner was flicked on by fellow January recruit Dango Ouattara and summer arrival Senesi was on hand to poke home at the back post for his first goal for Bournemouth.

Newcastle were dealt another blow when Willock was forced off with a thigh injury, a concern with a Wembley trip a fortnight away, and Anthony Gordon’s introduction saw a switch in formation to a 4-2-3-1.

A first shot on target for the visitors arrived when Isak’s weak effort was sent straight down Neto’s throat with two minutes of the first half remaining but the Magpies next foray into the area resulted in the equaliser.

Bournemouth v Newcastle United – Premier League – Vitality Stadium
Miguel Almiron hauled Newcastle level (Steven Paston/PA)

Saint-Maximin threaded a pass into the onrushing Sean Longstaff, who was denied by Neto from 20-yards but Almiron was on hand to slot home with his left foot to level it up at the break.

Bournemouth were forced into a change early in the second period when goalscorer Senesi had to be replaced and a second substitution for the hosts, this time tactical, occurred just past the hour mark with Marcus Tavernier brought on to help halt Newcastle’s growing momentum.

Just as Howe’s team were building a head of steam, a string of stoppages helped take the sting of the match but the Cherries were still fortune not to go behind with 20 minutes left.

Neto made a rare error when he fumbled Saint-Maximin’s shot and despite saving Longstaff’s follow-up effort, Bournemouth were thankful £40million man Gordon fired wide from close-range under pressure from Jack Stephens.

Howe did eventually turn to his bench with Jacob Murphy readied before Almiron became the latest player struck by injury after he landed awkwardly on his wrist.

Minutes later and Saint-Maximin limped off before a Dan Burn mistake let Traore cross in for Solanke, but his flick was stopped by Trippier to ensure the spoils were shared.

