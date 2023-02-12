Diplomats battle it out in run-off for Cyprus’s presidency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Diplomats battle it out in run-off for Cyprus’s presidency

By Press Association
February 12, 2023, 8:00 am Updated: February 12, 2023, 1:10 pm
Voting has started in a run-off to elect ethnically split Cyprus's eighth new president, pitting a former foreign minister who campaigned as a unifier eschewing ideological and party divisions against a popular veteran diplomat
Voting has started in a run-off to elect ethnically split Cyprus’s eighth new president, pitting a former foreign minister who campaigned as a unifier eschewing ideological and party divisions against a popular veteran diplomat Petros Karadjias/AP)

Polls opened on Sunday in a run-off to elect ethnically-split Cyprus’s new president, pitting a former foreign minister who campaigned as a unifier eschewing ideological and party divisions against a popular veteran diplomat.

Some 561,000 citizens are eligible to vote, and both Nikos Christoulides, the ex-foreign minister, and Andreas Mavroyiannis are hoping for a higher turnout than the 72% who cast ballots in the first round a week ago.

Turnout through the first half of voting stood at 35.4%, nearly two points more than last week.

Mr Christodoulides, 49, garnered 32% of the vote in the first round, while 66-year-old Mr Mavroyiannis clinched second place with a surprisingly strong 29.6%.

Cyprus Presidential Election
A man casts his vote in the presidential election in Geroskipou in the south-west coastal city of Paphos (Petros Karadjias/AP)

Key to who will emerge the ultimate winner will be which way voters of the country’s largest centre-right Democratic Rally (DISY) party will swing after their leader, Averof Nephytou, failed to make it into the run-off.

The DISY leadership decided not to formally back either candidate and left it to members to vote as they saw fit.

The party appeared divided over the two candidates, with some calling Mr Christodoulides a traitor for turning his back on his DISY roots and others openly wary of Mr Mavroyiannis’s main backer, the communist-rooted AKEL party which has been blamed for taking Cyprus to the brink of bankruptcy a decade ago.

The intense strife within the party prompted outgoing president and former DISY leader Nicos Anastasiades to call for the bickering to stop.

But he also hinted to party members that they should thwart an AKEL-backed government, urging them to safeguard the island’s Western orientation and its deepening alliance with the US and maintain fiscal discipline to effectively deal with an influx of irregular migrants that have made Cyprus as one of the leading per capita European Union member countries in terms of asylum applications.

Cyprus Presidential Election
A man leaves the polling booth after voting in the presidential election (Petros Karadjias/AP)

Mr Mavroyiannis has fended off suggestions that he would shape economic policies according to the directives of AKEL.

Casting his ballot, Mr Christodoulides again underscored his message of unity as a prerequisite to meeting future challenges.

“The key objective is for us to successfully respond to the Cypriot people’s expectations, irrespective of party allegiances, ideological beliefs, whether they are unaligned or new voters.”

Mr Mavroyiannis sounded a note of confidence after casting his ballot.

“I think we’re doing very well, all the indications are that we’ll be the winners and so will Cyprus,” he said.

The new president will face the tough challenge of trying to revive stalemated peace talks with breakaway Turkish Cypriots, who declared independence nearly a decade after a 1974 Turkish invasion that followed a coup aiming at union with Greece.

Both Mr Christodoulides and Mr Mavroyiannis were key insiders during the last failed peace drive at a Swiss resort in 2017 as close confidants of Mr Anastasiades.

Both have pointed to Turkey’s insistence on maintaining a permanent troop presence and military intervention rights in a reunified Cyprus as the main reason for the unravelling of negotiations.

Mr Christodoulides has said he draws the line at those two Turkish demands, while Mr Mavroyiannis has softened his stance to woo leftist voters who believe more could have been done to reach a deal in Switzerland.

