Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho give Man Utd victory at Leeds

By Press Association
February 12, 2023, 4:16 pm Updated: February 12, 2023, 4:21 pm
Marcus Rashford set Man Utd on the way to victory (Danny Lawson/PA)
Marcus Rashford set Man Utd on the way to victory (Danny Lawson/PA)

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho struck late goals as Manchester United won 2-0 at Roses rivals Leeds to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Rashford maintained his rich scoring form by heading the visitors ahead in the 80th minute and substitute Garnacho delivered a knockout blow five minutes later.

Managerless Leeds went toe-to-toe with Erik ten Hag’s side for the second time in five days after drawing 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday and will feel aggrieved to have finished the game empty-handed.

Leeds United v Manchester United – Premier League – Elland Road
Man Utd closed to within five points of Arsenal with the victory (Danny Lawson/PA)

Under interim boss Michael Skubala, Leeds had United on the backfoot for prolonged spells in the second half, but failed to convert a host of chances and United made them pay to climb to within five points of Arsenal.

It is understood former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder was at Elland Road as Leeds’ search for a new manager heads into a second week and the Dutchman will have been impressed.

Crysencio Summerville fired an early chance for Leeds over the crossbar, while Bruno Fernandes dragged the visitors’ first effort on goal wide in the 20th minute.

Illan Meslier
Illan Meslier denied Bruno Fernandes late in the first half (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fernandes saw another weak effort comfortably saved by Illan Meslier towards the end of a first half, which was high on emotion but low on the quality that had been displayed by both sides in midweek.

In contrast to a free-flowing first half at Old Trafford, the first 45 minutes was a stop-start affair, littered with fouls.

It was also played out in a cauldron of noise and the usual hostilities stepped over the mark shortly before the interval when chants about the Munich Disaster and the death of two Leeds fans in Istanbul were swapped by small groups of rival fans.

Alejandro Garnacho
Alejandro Garnacho wrapped up victory for United (Danny Lawson/PA)

Both sides threatened to break the deadlock just before half-time. David de Gea, making his 400th United appearance, crowded out Summerville at the near post and Fernandes was denied by Meslier’s fine save after Max Wober’s clearance had been charged down.

Leeds burst out of the blocks after the restart. De Gea’s low save diverted the lively Summerville’s effort, Weston McKennie fired off target and Jack Harrison’s shot was deflected for a corner.

The visitors responded through Diogo Dalot’s 20-yard strike, which thundered against the crossbar, while De Gea held Willy Gnonto’s effort from outside the box.

Leeds United v Manchester United – Premier League – Elland Road
Alejandro Garnacho celebrates the second (Danny Lawson/PA)

Leeds continued to stretch the visitors. Luke Ayling’s overhead kick following a corner flew straight at De Gea, who then saved with his legs to keep out Summerville’s angled shot.

But after spells of concerted pressure the home side fell behind with 10 minutes to go as Luke Shaw’s brilliant cross from the left was headed home by Rashford for his 13th goal in 15 appearances since the World Cup.

Leeds were still reeling from their late setback when Wout Weghorst set up Garnacho, a second-half replacement for Jadon Sancho, on the left edge of the area and the teenager buried a low finish beyond Meslier.

