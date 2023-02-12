Man City hit back after dismal week with commanding victory over Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Man City hit back after dismal week with commanding victory over Aston Villa

By Press Association
February 12, 2023, 6:37 pm Updated: February 12, 2023, 6:44 pm
Manchester City saw off Aston Villa on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City saw off Aston Villa on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City hit back after a dismal week off the field with a commanding display on it as they overpowered Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday.

The champions were rocked when they were charged with 115 breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations on Monday.

The players responded to the furore with one of their best displays of the season, racing into a 3-0 half-time lead with goals from Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez.

Ollie Watkins pulled one back after the break but the visitors were no match for a fired-up City at a raucous Etihad Stadium and did not threaten to get back into the game.

The result put City firmly back in the title race, just three points behind leaders Arsenal with the chance to go top when they play the Gunners on Wednesday.

City manager Pep Guardiola had issued a rallying cry with a passionate defence of the club prior to the game.

His attempt to rouse his side from a slump with his ‘happy flowers’ rant last month may ultimately have failed, given last week’s loss at Tottenham, but this time the effect of his words seemed clear.

Rodri celebrates
Rodri opened the scoring for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

The fans answered the call first by creating an imposing atmosphere, starting with vociferous booing of the Premier League anthem.

There were further chants deriding the competition and supporting owner Sheikh Mansour. There was even a banner hailing Lord Pannick, the high-profile lawyer reportedly hired to fight City’s case.

The players fed off this and raced out of the traps. They took the lead within four minutes as Rodri broke free at a corner and met Mahrez’s cross with a thumping header that flew inside the near post.

Villa struggled to live with the pace and intensity of the hosts and almost conceded again when Rodri slid in Gundogan but Emiliano Martinez deflected his effort wide.

Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring
Ilkay Gundogan netted City’s second goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Gundogan then put the ball in the net with a powerful drive but it was disallowed for a foul on Martinez by Erling Haaland in the build-up.

Haaland then sliced over, Bernardo Silva had an attempt blocked and Martinez flicked wide from Jack Grealish as the pressure mounted.

Even when Villa had a rare opening and Leon Bailey raced clear, Ruben Dias showed City were similarly determined in defence with a strong challenge.

The second goal arrived after 39 minutes. Callum Chambers wrong-footed Martinez when he misdirected a header backwards and Haaland seized possession to set up Gundogan with a low ball across goal.

This time the German, who scored twice against Villa at secure the title on the final day last season, was not to be denied.

It got worse for the visitors as City claimed a third from the penalty spot in first-half injury time after former Villa star Grealish was adjudged to have been fouled by Jacob Ramsey.

Mahrez, surprisingly given the responsibility ahead of Haaland, made no mistake.

City chased more after the break with Rodri having an effort saved by Martinez but gradually eased off the pace.

Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring
Ollie Watkins pulled one back for Villa after the break (Martin Rickett/PA)

Villa pulled one back against the run of play on the hour after Douglas Luiz robbed Silva and played in Watkins, who beat Ederson with a low shot.

Manager Unai Emery followed up with some attacking substitutions but City limited their openings.

Mahrez should have added a fourth City goal but scooped the ball over from close range, while Jhon Duran hit the crossbar for Villa in injury time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police arrived at Laing Park in Carnoustie after full-time. Image: WitzSado.
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match
2
Indignant angry irritated young woman looking at utility bill, worried about troubles with mortgage payment to bank, having serious problems with debt, frustrated about high taxes,
Why your taxes are going up and the cost of living will remain high
3
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
4
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
5
Fierce beers founders Dave McHardy, left, and Dave Grant want to help customers transfer from their Aberdeen bar to a new taproom in Dyce. Image: Fierce Beer/Co-op/PA Wire
Fierce Beer to organise bus to brewery after transport link to new Dyce taproom…
6
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform ‘discontent’ rises – but voters…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Sean McAngus. Highland planning ahead Picture shows; .. MacDonald Hotel in Aviemore.. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Macdonald Hotels hails trading recovery after 'unprecedented' challenges of Covid
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. don't know. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/02/2023
Financial crash paved way for north-east marketing and PR firm
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Seafield PS digital schools award Picture shows; Seafield PS pupils and staff. Elgin. Supplied by Seafield PS Date; 30/01/2023
'We learn from them too' - Seafield Primary School celebrates digital learning project
Left to right: David Gow, director, Rhian Morgan, financial planner, Sandy Robertson , managing director, Kevin McKenzie, financial planner and Keith Mackie, director. Image: Muckle Media
Acumen Financial Planning wins award for the fifth time
Entries are now open for trade stand exhibitors at the Royal Highland Show.
Royal Highland Show opens trade stand applications
Sean Welsh (right) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 at Livingston. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS
Sean Welsh hails Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup victory at Livingston - and thinks they…
Stonehaven's Danny Anderson looks to start an attack against Dundee. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Juniors: Glentanar edge out Dundee Violet in Quest Engineering Cup
A row broke out over deer management on Quinag. Image Shutterstock
Assynt deer cull: Crofters urge MSP to intervene to help resolve dispute
Aidan Wilson was on the scoresheet for Rothes against Elgin City.
Highland League: Rothes leave it late against Wick, as Huntly extend unbeaten home run
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Craig Brown: New Aberdeen chief exec Alan Burrows will go the extra mile for…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented