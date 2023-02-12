Son Heung-min admits talk is cheap after Tottenham’s thrashing at Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Son Heung-min admits talk is cheap after Tottenham’s thrashing at Leicester

By Press Association
February 12, 2023, 10:32 pm
Tottenham’s Son Heung-min struggled against Leicester (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Tottenham’s Son Heung-min struggled against Leicester (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Son Heung-min admitted talk was cheap after Tottenham were routed at Leicester.

The Foxes thumped Spurs 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday in a damaging blow to their Champions League hopes.

Rodrigo Bentancur grabbed a first-half opener but goals from Nampalys Mendy, James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho and Harvey Barnes left Tottenham fifth in the Premier League.

Son Heung-min (left) in action against Leicester
Son Heung-min (left) saw Tottenham concede four goals at Leicester (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Spurs go to AC Milan for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday and Son knows actions speak louder than words.

“I wouldn’t say we are confident, but words are not enough. We just have to go there and show on the pitch, that’s the most important thing,” said the forward.

“I can stand here and speak all day but the most important thing is on the pitch. We have to be as a unit and we have to be all together in the same way.

“Of course, it will be really tough, don’t get me wrong. We have to be more than ready, more than 100 per cent.

“We have only a few more days so we have to recover well, eat well, sleep well and go there and give it absolutely everything to achieve our aim.

“You learn more in a bad performance than in a good one. The performance was really poor and the fans deserve more than they received.

“We are playing in the Champions League on Tuesday, this was everyone’s dream and we wanted to be in this position last year.

“This could be the most important game because it’s a knockout stage so we have to bounce back stronger than ever. This will be a very important game.

“This could be the biggest lesson for us and this lesson should not be happening in Milan.”

Leicester secured back-to-back Premier League wins and scored four for the second-successive game with Maddison given the captaincy for the first time as Youri Tielemans was injured.

“The gaffer actually text me in the morning,” he said.

“He said: ‘Make sure you do a few press-ups today because you’re going to have the armband on’. Youri’s got bigger biceps than me!

“I see myself as the captain of this team without the armband.

“I’m 26 now and I’m one of the most experienced players, especially in the Premier League in the group we’ve got at the minute, so I do it anyway.

“Most weeks I’m doing that in the warm-up and in the changing room, getting the lads going.

“It’s something I feel I have a responsibility to do as one of the more senior players, whether I have the armband or not.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police arrived at Laing Park in Carnoustie after full-time. Image: WitzSado.
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match
2
Indignant angry irritated young woman looking at utility bill, worried about troubles with mortgage payment to bank, having serious problems with debt, frustrated about high taxes,
Why your taxes are going up and the cost of living will remain high
3
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
4
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
5
Fierce beers founders Dave McHardy, left, and Dave Grant want to help customers transfer from their Aberdeen bar to a new taproom in Dyce. Image: Fierce Beer/Co-op/PA Wire
Fierce Beer to organise bus to brewery after transport link to new Dyce taproom…
6
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform ‘discontent’ rises – but voters…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Sean McAngus. Highland planning ahead Picture shows; .. MacDonald Hotel in Aviemore.. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Macdonald Hotels hails trading recovery after 'unprecedented' challenges of Covid
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. don't know. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/02/2023
Financial crash paved way for north-east marketing and PR firm
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Seafield PS digital schools award Picture shows; Seafield PS pupils and staff. Elgin. Supplied by Seafield PS Date; 30/01/2023
'We learn from them too' - Seafield Primary School celebrates digital learning project
Left to right: David Gow, director, Rhian Morgan, financial planner, Sandy Robertson , managing director, Kevin McKenzie, financial planner and Keith Mackie, director. Image: Muckle Media
Acumen Financial Planning wins award for the fifth time
Entries are now open for trade stand exhibitors at the Royal Highland Show.
Royal Highland Show opens trade stand applications
Sean Welsh (right) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 at Livingston. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS
Sean Welsh hails Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup victory at Livingston - and thinks they…
Stonehaven's Danny Anderson looks to start an attack against Dundee. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Juniors: Glentanar edge out Dundee Violet in Quest Engineering Cup
A row broke out over deer management on Quinag. Image Shutterstock
Assynt deer cull: Crofters urge MSP to intervene to help resolve dispute
Aidan Wilson was on the scoresheet for Rothes against Elgin City.
Highland League: Rothes leave it late against Wick, as Huntly extend unbeaten home run
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Craig Brown: New Aberdeen chief exec Alan Burrows will go the extra mile for…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented