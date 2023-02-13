Thousands protest in Israel as Netanyahu allies push judicial overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Thousands protest in Israel as Netanyahu allies push judicial overhaul

By Press Association
February 13, 2023, 3:01 pm Updated: February 13, 2023, 3:29 pm
Israelis protest outside the Knesset against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the judicial system,(Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
Israelis protest outside the Knesset against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the judicial system,(Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Tens of thousands of Israelis – waving flags, blowing horns and chanting “Democracy” and “No to dictatorship” – protested outside the country’s parliament on Monday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government formally launched a contentious plan to overhaul the country’s legal system.

It was the largest protest outside the Knesset in years and reflected the deep divisions over the plan.

The proposed changes have triggered weeks of mass demonstrations, drawn cries of protests from influential business leaders and former military men, and even prompted a statement of concern from US President Joe Biden.

Israel Politics
Israelis protest outside the Knesset in Jerusalem against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the judicial system (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Despite a plea from the nation’s figurehead president to put the legislation on hold, Mr Netanyahu’s allies approved a series of legislative changes during a stormy committee meeting.

The vote now sends the legislation to the full parliament for a series of votes – an opening salvo in a battle expected to stretch on for weeks.

“They hear our cry. They hear the strong voice of truth,” opposition leader Yair Lapid said from the stage outside parliament. “They hear it and they’re afraid.”

Mr Netanyahu and his supporters say the proposed changes are needed to rein in a judiciary that wields too much power.

But his critics say the judicial overhaul is tantamount to a coup and will destroy Israeli democracy.

They also say that Mr Netanyahu, who is on trial for a series of corruption charges, has a conflict of interest.

The protesters came from across the country.

Israel Politics
LGBTQ activists were among those in the crowd (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Organisers claimed that upwards of 100,000 people were in attendance, with Arabs, women and LGBTQ activists, as well as leaders of the opposition parties, addressing the crowd.

They were joined by groups of academics, army reservists, students, LGBTQ activists, workers and pensioners. Police estimates cited by Israeli media were around 90,000.

Thousands of people arrived in Jerusalem on packed trains, streaming up escalators in the city’s main railway station chanting “Democracy”, cheering and whistling, and waving the national flag.

Hundreds of others gathered in protest at Jerusalem’s Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, before marching toward the Knesset.

Israel Politics
Israelis wave national flags during a protest at the Western in the Old City of Jerusalem (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

In parliament, opposition politicians vocally protested at the proposed reform to judge appointments ahead of a committee vote which would send the Bill to the full parliament for a vote.

During an unruly session, members of the opposition stood on the conference table, pounded the desks and shouted “Shame!” as a key Netanyahu ally tried to hold the vote.

Simha Rotman, a Religious Zionist politician who chairs the committee, ejected several opposition politicians.

The motions passed in a 9-7 committee vote.

It was not immediately clear when the full parliament, where Mr Netanyahu and his religious and ultranationalist allies wield majority control, will begin debating the legislation.

Throngs of people marched to the Knesset a day after the country’s figurehead president urged Mr Netanyahu’s government to delay its proposed changes to the judiciary – moves that critics say will weaken the country’s Supreme Court and erode democratic checks and balances.

As the demonstration was winding down, Mr Netanyahu issued a video accusing his political opponents of incitement and “deliberately dragging the country into anarchy”.

But he also held out the possibility of compromise. “Most citizens of Israel don’t want anarchy. They want a substantive dialogue and in the end they want unity.”

Many protesters carried the blue and white Israeli flag and posters decrying what they see as attack on the country’s democratic institutions, and chanted “Shame! Shame!” and “Israel will not be a dictatorship!”

“The people won’t have it,” said Boaz Zarki, a demonstrator in Jerusalem. “The separation of authority is critical to the existence of democracy, and we need to do everything in our power to prevent” the changes from passing.

Other large demonstrations were held in cities around the country.

Israel Politics
Israelis rally in Tel Aviv in protest at the judicial overhaul (Oded Balilty/AP)

At a joint press conference at the Knesset, former defence minister Benny Gantz said opposition party leaders are united “against the targeted assassination of democracy”.

Mr Netanyahu and his allies took office in December after the country’s fifth election in less than four years. That election, like its predecessors, focused on Mr Netanyahu’s fitness for office at a time when he is facing serious criminal charges.

He has lashed out at the country’s police, prosecutors and judges, saying he is the victim of a deep-state style conspiracy to oust him. His critics say he is motivated by a personal grudge and his campaign will destroy Israel’s democratic system of checks and balances.

The legislation approved in committee on Monday would give Mr Netanyahu’s parliamentary majority the authority for appointing all of the country’s judges – a step that critics say could pave the way for his trial to be dismissed.

A second change would take away the Supreme Court’s authority to review the legality of major pieces of legislation, known as Basic Laws.

His coalition also plans to pass another law which would give parliament the power to overturn Supreme Court decisions it dislikes.

Taken together, critics say this will destroy the country’s system of checks and balances and unleash a process similar to those in authoritarian countries like Poland and Hungary.

Eliad Shraga, chairman of the Movement for Quality Government, a civil-society group that organised Monday’s demonstration, said the gathering was meant to send a message of support to the Supreme Court and a warning to the Knesset.

“We will fight to the end,” he told the Associated Press. “They want to change Israel from a liberal democracy to a dictatorship, a fascist dictatorship.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
3
2
First minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon appears to have struggled to keep her party united in recent months (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Campbell Gunn: I’m a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way
3
A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Man charged after motorbike stolen following two-vehicle crash in Inverness
4
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed for more than three hours as teams dealt with the incident. Image: Donna MacAllister/ DC Thomson.
Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on A96 near Inverness
5
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
6
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand
7
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
‘Expensive’ mistake as mechanic banned for drug-driving
8
Batchen Street was hailed by our readers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
9
The Eastgate Centre welcomes the first visitors to its newly-refurbished food court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Loch n Larder: First look inside revamped Inverness Eastgate Centre food court as it…
10
CR0021906 The Lord Provost Barney Crockett (pictured) visited The Bread Maker on Rosemount Viaduct, which received funding in the second round of the the Lord Provosts charitable trust Aberdeen Covid-19 hardship fund. Picture by Kenny Elrick 19/06/2020
Aberdeen councillor raises alarm over last minute Stoneywood Mill bid

More from Press and Journal

People gardening in Aberdeen
Aberdeen community group reaches the final of national gardening competition
Ailsa Lister. Image: Cricket Scotland
Huntly cricketer Ailsa Lister reflects on winter of new experiences with Scotland
Lee Jarvie burst through a man's door and attacked him before taking his games console. Image: Facebook.
Man jailed after beating up friend and stealing his PlayStation
Aberdeen Foyer service manager Bryan Mackay at the new offices.
DIY SOS: Aberdeen Foyer appeals for local businesses to help sort out new Peterhead…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's clash with Celtic gives Barry Robson chance to showcase his managerial…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Five times the limit drink driver Picture shows; A breath alcohol test. N/a. Supplied by PA Images / PA Archive Date; Unknown
Five-times-the-limit delivery driver banned from roads
Emily Tonge and her mum Jo working on her cakes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Meet the 14-year-old Tain teen sharing her love for sweet treats after inspiration from…
Land and Forestry Scotland have submitted an application to expand the North Face car park in Torlundy, Fort William
Plans to charge for Ben Nevis access car park revealed
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than 'Tennent's and SkySports' as it…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Andrew Craigie targeted Culloden Car Sales and Top Car in Inverness Picture shows; Andrew Craigie targeted Culloden Car Sales and Top Car in Inverness . N./A. Supplied by Facebook and Google Streetview Date; Unknown
Dundee men who went on Highland car thieving spree jailed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented