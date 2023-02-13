F1 drivers should not be treated like school children – Lando Norris tells FIA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
F1 drivers should not be treated like school children – Lando Norris tells FIA

By Press Association
February 13, 2023, 5:34 pm
Lando Norris will begin his fifth F1 season for McLaren next month (David Davies/PA)
Lando Norris will begin his fifth F1 season for McLaren next month (David Davies/PA)

Lando Norris had told the FIA that Formula One drivers should not be treated like school children and hopes the sport’s governing body will be pressured into a U-turn over its decision to ban them from making political statements.

F1’s governing body has updated its rules to prevent “political, religious or personal” comments being said without prior approval.

The FIA’s controversial clampdown comes after drivers – including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and the recently-retired Sebastian Vettel – have spoken out on issues such as racism, diversity and the environment in recent seasons.

But speaking at McLaren’s season launch on Monday, Britain’s Norris joined a growing number of the grid to speak out against the FIA’s new law.

“I feel like there has been quite a bit of pressure and enough said for there to be a U-turn,” said Norris, 23.

“F1 have made things clear as to what is acceptable and what we should be able to do and I stand by the fact that we should be able to say what we want and what we believe in.

“We are not in a school and we shouldn’t have to ask about everything, and say, ‘can we do this?’ and ‘can we do that?’ We are grown up enough to make smart decisions.”

Lando Norris at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix
Lando Norris joined a growing number of the grid to speak out against the FIA's new law (David Davies/PA)

Amid growing tensions between Formula One and the FIA, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali recently said he “will never put a gag on anyone”.

He also said he expected the FIA to clarify its position. Norris, who is gearing up for his fifth season on the grid, continued: “It is very important that it is clear to the drivers that we can still voice our opinions.

“I don’t think the rule should go in the direction of limiting what we can do or say. We only want to do things for the best.

“We don’t want to use our platform in any wrong-doing way. We are doing it because we have millions of fans and viewers who we want to influence, guide and to help.

“We should have freedom of speech. That is what defines people, it is what creates us and what make us human. And as long as we have freedom of speech – and that is something Formula One is supporting – then I am happy.

“But if things start to get blocked off and we cannot talk or say anything, the drivers won’t want to do media or anything like that because we might as well just turn into robots and say the same thing over and over again.

“We are only trying to help people in the world and there is no reason why we shouldn’t be allowed to do that.”

Norris finished seventh in last season’s standings with his dominance over then team-mate Daniel Ricciardo effectively sending the Australian into early retirement.

Ricciardo has been replaced at McLaren by rookie Oscar Piastri, also an Australian, who at just 21, is two years’ Norris’ junior.

“I definitely have more responsibly to uphold this season because I am the driver with more experience in Formula One and with McLaren as a team,” said Norris.

“I am the one who feels more at home and I can use that to the advantage of pushing people that I work with.

“I am demanding when I need to be and we are a team that should be able to win championships and we will soon have everything in place to be able to do so.”

