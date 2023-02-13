Shelina Zadorsky: Canada players will not back down in federation dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shelina Zadorsky: Canada players will not back down in federation dispute

By Press Association
February 13, 2023, 5:43 pm
Tottenham captain Shelina Zadorsky insists the Canada women’s team will not back down over its demands with Canada Soccer despite calling off their strike action (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham captain Shelina Zadorsky insists the Canada women's team will not back down over its demands with Canada Soccer despite calling off their strike action (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham and Canada defender Shelina Zadorsky has insisted her national team will not back down in its dispute with its own federation.

Canada’s women’s players announced on Friday they were going on strike over funding and governance issues that will compromise their ability to perform at this summer’s World Cup.

After talks took place over the weekend between the Canadian Soccer Players Association (CSPA) and Canada Soccer, it was confirmed on Sunday that strike action had been suspended but captain Christine Sinclair, who guided them to Olympics success in Tokyo in 2021, insisted they were “forced back to work” by legal threats.

It means Canada will compete in this week’s SheBelieves Cup and begin their campaign on Thursday against the United States but Spurs captain Zadorsky remained defiant.

“We’re on the biggest stage and want to prepare the best we possibly can, so we’re just asking for equal preparation to perform the best we can,” Zadorski said.

“Unfortunately we’re in a position where just for our own wellbeing and also financial wellbeing we as players are playing in the tournament.

“But we’ve taken a stand and we’re not going to back down from that. Obviously in hindsight to make a proper strike it needs to go through certain loopholes so I think we’ve learnt from that.

“Ultimately we’ll be playing in the tournament and we’re still coming strong with our list of demands and that’s not going away. Canada Soccer knows there will be more meetings but we have a list of demands we need so we can be the best this summer and moving forward.”

Canada Soccer issued its own statement not long after captain Sinclair’s sentiments and insisted it was committed to “addressing each of the demands made” but pointed out the squad were “not in a legal strike position under Ontario labour law.”

It meant the federation “took the necessary steps” to ensure the team played in the SheBelieves Cup.

Zadorsky added: “No one expected to get the responses that you’re going to be sued as a player by your own federation, so you don’t expect that.

“In hindsight anything legal needs to be well prepared, through lawyers etc, but we’re at a stage where I love playing for Canada, it’s my pride and joy and I’m proud to do so, but I want to play for an association that is looking to the future.

“The whole point is to inspire the next generation and leave the programme better than where we found it.

“So we’re going to fight for that and keep going with our demands. We also have the men’s national team’s support which is really good and we’re a top nation, we just want to prepare the best way we can.”

