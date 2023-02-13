The factors which contributed to chaotic scenes at Champions League final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The factors which contributed to chaotic scenes at Champions League final

By Press Association
February 13, 2023, 6:41 pm Updated: February 13, 2023, 8:09 pm
The independent report into the chaotic scenes at the Champions League final at the Stade de France has been published (Carl Markham/PA)
The independent report into the chaotic scenes at the Champions League final at the Stade de France has been published (Carl Markham/PA)

The long-awaited independent report into the chaos at the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris has been published.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the factors which contributed to disorganised and worrying scenes at the Stade de France.

Logistics

Liverpool fans board a train
A rail strike meant the majority of Liverpool fans arrived at the same station at the Stade de France (Jacob King/PA)

A rail strike meant only one of the two railway lines to the stadium was fully operational, resulting in thousands of Liverpool fans travelling from the city centre all arriving at the same Stade de France Saint-Denis station. The 15-minute walking route to the stadium was not signposted and fans were directed into a built-up area and through a narrow subway and motorway underpass – partially blocked by strategically-placed police vans – to a checkpoint at the foot of a 30-foot wide ramp which was not designated as a main entrance.

Ticket checks

Liverpool fans at a ticket check
Ticket checks were abandoned at the Stade de France (Nick Potts/PA)

The amount of time to check tickets – complicated by issuing a mix of paper and digital tickets – resulted in huge congestion building up at checkpoints with an estimated 15,000 fans congested in that area more than two-and-a-half hours before kick-off. The French Senate report into the final accepted a “risk of crushing” did develop – particularly traumatic for Liverpool fans, specifically Hillsborough survivors – and ticket pre-checks were abandoned.

Violent attacks

Abandoning ticket checks allowed a number of local youths to access the perimeter of the stadium. A number of those either attempted – and some succeeded – to jump the fence or tried to steal tickets from fans penned in as the turnstiles had been closed. The Senate report estimated 300-400 locals committed “numerous acts of theft with violence observed by the police”. After the match local gangs ambushed fans exiting the stadium and with no police protection numerous were subjected to violent robberies by thugs with weapons.

Police response

Police use pepper spray against fans at the Champions League final
Police used pepper spray against fans (Adam Davy/PA)

Having allowed congestion to build up to dangerous levels outside the perimeter, the police’s response was to indiscriminately pepper spray fans – including children – pressed up against the railings in an attempt to relieve pressure on the turnstiles. As the match drew to a close police in riot gear emerged inside the stadium and proceeded to position themselves around the Liverpool – but not Madrid’s – end. However, a lack of presence outside the stadium contributed to gangs running riot against defenceless supporters outside.

UEFA’s actions

Kick-off was delayed initially for 15 minutes, eventually for 36 minutes, with an initial message displayed on screens inside incorrectly blaming Liverpool fans’ late arrival which prompted outrage from Reds supporters already inside. UEFA doubled-down on the blame after the match, issuing a statement relayed to broadcasters which said: “The turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands of fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles”.

Local authority intervention

French ministers had talked of Liverpool supporters as having been a major hooligan threat, contrary to the Merseyside Police intelligence, and it emerged police had acted on a misconceived view of the Hillsborough disaster and believed it meant they had to have riot police in force. French interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, claimed “30,000 to 40,000 Liverpool fans” had forged or no tickets, alleging there had been an “industrial scale” ticket fraud. However, the Senate report stressed it was “unfair to have tried to blame the Liverpool supporters for the disturbances to divert attention from the state’s inability to adequately manage the crowds and to curb the actions of several hundred violent and co-ordinated delinquents”.

