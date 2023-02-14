New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 4:24 am
(Warren Buckland/Hawkes Bay Today via AP)
(Warren Buckland/Hawkes Bay Today via AP)

The New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency on Tuesday after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country’s north, leaving widespread flooding and destruction.

A firefighter was missing and another was rescued with critical injuries after they were caught in a landslide overnight near the country’s largest city, Auckland, local media reported.

Auckland was swamped two weeks ago by a record-breaking storm that killed four people.

The national emergency declaration enables the government to support affected regions and provide additional resources, emergency management minister Kieran McAnulty said.

The country was lashed by intense rainfall overnight that forced evacuations and brought widespread flooding, road closures and power outages to more than 60,000 homes.

“This is a significant disaster with a real threat to the lives of New Zealanders,” Mr McAnulty told reporters in the capital Wellington.

The national state of emergency includes six regions where local emergencies had already been declared. They are Auckland, as well as the regions of Northland, Tairawhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Hawke’s Bay.

A weather station in the Hawke’s Bay and Napier region recorded three times more rain overnight than usually falls for the entire month of February, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

“It’s going to be wet, sodden devastation around there,” Mr Ferris said.

“We’ve seen the worst of the storm now. We’ve just got to get through today.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the military was already on the ground on the hardest-hit northern reaches of the North Island, helping with evacuations and keeping essential supplies moving.

New Zealand Cyclone
People move away from flood water in Hastings, southeast of Auckland (Paul Taylor /Hawkes Bay Today via AP)

“I want to acknowledge the situation New Zealanders have been waking up to this morning,” Mr Hipkins told reporters.

“A lot of families displaced. A lot of homes without power. Extensive damage done across the country.

“It will take us a wee while to get a handle on exactly what’s happened and, in due course, helping with the clean-up when we get to that point.”

Much of Auckland ground to a halt on Monday as train services were cancelled, libraries and most schools were closed, and authorities asked people to make only essential trips.

Air New Zealand cancelled all domestic flights to and from Auckland through Tuesday morning, as well as many international flights. Some international routes would continue operating, airline officials said, although they might need to be diverted from Auckland. The carrier also cancelled domestic flights to and from the cities of Hamilton, Tauranga and Taupo.

In all, Air New Zealand cancelled more than 500 flights. More than 10,000 international customers had been affected, the airline said, with thousands still to be rebooked.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Paint and wallpaper store has been forced to close in Ellon after 70 years. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Lawrence Milne Decorators store in Ellon to close after 70 years after lockdown rush…
2
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen
3
From left: Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi will take part in Signature Food Festival in Aberdeen in April 2023.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Team
Exclusive: Michelin chefs Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi announced for Aberdeen’s Signature Food Festival…
4
David Woodcock Inverness
Man who sexually assaulted council worker ordered to wear electronic tag
5
Car crash
Man, 53, taken to hospital after two-car crash on A96 in Elgin
6
Arunas Dirgela was found living at a five-bedroom house which was being used as a cannabis farm. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cannabis farmer jailed after massive plantation found in Aberdeen house
7
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
8
BP's Clair Ridge platform in North Sea west of Shetland
North Sea revolt grows as Unite announces plans to ballot 700 Bilfinger workers

More from Press and Journal

Paul Hartley during his time at Aberdeen. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Former Don Paul Hartley talks up Aberdeen vacancy as 'attractive' job
Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
Tom Stoltman was named World's Strongest Man for the second time. Image: Primal
Third time lucky: Tom Stoltman sets out to lift a title at World's Strongest…
Darryn Kelly celebrates his goal for Banks o' Dee against Buckie Thistle. Image: Jasper Images.
Banks O' Dee boosted by new long-term deals for nine players
Police were called to a concern for person.
Woman taken to hospital after police incident in Peterhead
A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Collision in Inverness between a motorbike and car - before thief runs off with…
Scotty Plants a Seed is being released to help inform youngsters about climate change. Image: Emelie Asplund.
Story of a Scotty Dog on Mull aims to inspire children to take care…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds following the Scottish Cup victory over Livingston. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle handed home tie against Kilmarnock in Scottish Cup quarter-finals
Brora Rangers v Fraserburgh is our main Highland League Weekly highlights game - while we've also got the best of the action from Deveronvale v Turriff United.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Brora Rangers v Fraserburgh and Deveronvale v…
Elgin Town Hall is set to welcome Sunshine on Leith.Image: Sam Smallwood.
Sunshine on Leith to shine in Elgin Town Hall

Editor's Picks

Most Commented