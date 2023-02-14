I play to win – Tiger Woods intends to compete for victory on PGA Tour return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I play to win – Tiger Woods intends to compete for victory on PGA Tour return

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 8:27 pm
Tiger Woods will seek a record 83rd PGA Tour victory in this week’s Genesis Invitational (Richard Sellers/PA)
Tiger Woods was in typically bullish mood ahead of his return to competition as he targets a record 83rd PGA Tour title in the Genesis Invitational.

Woods has not played an event without the use of a cart since last summer’s Open Championship, when he missed the cut at St Andrews.

The 15-time major winner had intended to play the Hero World Challenge in the first week in December but withdrew after developing plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Later that month he did play a made-for-TV exhibition over 12 holes and the PNC Championship with his son Charlie, although in both events he was allowed to ride in a cart.

Carts are not allowed on the PGA Tour, where Woods shares the record for most wins, 82, with Sam Snead.

“I’m excited to be able to compete and to play here at Riviera, where basically it all started,” Woods, who made his PGA Tour debut as a 16-year-old amateur at Riviera, told a pre-tournament press conference.

“I would not have put myself out here if I didn’t think I could beat these guys and win the event. That’s my mentality and even though I’m very rusty, I’ve come off rusty situations before and done well.

“If I’m playing, I play to win. I know that players have played and they are ambassadors of the game and try to grow the game. I can’t wrap my mind around that as a competitor. If I’m playing in the event I’m going to try and beat you. I’m there to get a W (win).”

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods acknowledges the crowd after missing the cut in the Open at St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)

Woods was recovering from a fifth back surgery when he crashed his car in Los Angeles two days after the Genesis Invitational in February 2021, suffering multiple fractures of his right leg and ankle.

After being sidelined for 14 months, Woods returned to action in the 2022 Masters and made the cut at Augusta National and in the following month’s US PGA, but withdrew following the third round.

The 47-year-old said he has yet to walk and play 18 holes for four days in a row as his ankle continues to cause him problems, but is already looking forward to competing in the Masters at Augusta.

That will be where he comes into contact for the first time with some of the players who have joined LIV Golf and Woods admitted he was unsure how the atmosphere will be at the traditional Champions Dinner.

“I don’t know what that reaction’s going to be,” Woods said. “I know that some of our friendships have certainly taken a different path, but we’ll see when all that transpires.

“We as a whole need to honour Scottie (Scheffler). Scottie’s the winner, it’s his dinner.

“So making sure that Scottie gets honoured correctly but also realising the nature of what has transpired and the people that have left, just where our situations are either legally, emotionally, there’s a lot there.”

Asked whether LIV Golf now posed more or less of a threat to the game’s established tours, Woods hinted that the PGA Tour’s top stars could be encouraged to play in more DP World Tour events, with the two organisations enjoying a “strategic alliance”.

“It’s been very turbulent,” Woods added. “We never would have expected the game of golf to be in this situation, but it is, that’s the reality.

“They (LIV Golf) are a competitive organisation trying to create their best product they possibly can, and we’re trying to create the best product that we think the future of golf, how it should be played. How do we do that?

“We’re still working on that. We have so many of the top players aligned and how do we support our world partners and the DP World Tour, we need to have our top players understand we need to play around the world and again create the best product possible.”

