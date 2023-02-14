Antonio Conte ready to contribute on touchline as he heals from surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Antonio Conte ready to contribute on touchline as he heals from surgery

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 11:33 pm
Antonio Conte was back on his feet on the touchline against AC Milan (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
Antonio Conte was back on his feet on the touchline against AC Milan (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Antonio Conte has promised to be fighting fit on the touchline to help Tottenham through a tricky period.

Spurs suffered a dispiriting 1-0 Champions League defeat at AC Milan in their last-16 first-leg tie, which came on the back of a 4-1 Premier League thumping at Leicester at the weekend.

Conte has admitted he is still not feeling 100 per cent following his gallbladder surgery a fortnight ago, though was fully present on the touchline on his return to the San Siro Stadium.

Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte recently had surgery to remove his gallbladder (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Italian, who has been wearing a post-operative stomach support, missed the win over Manchester City completely and took a more reserved touchline role at the King Power Stadium.

Conte, whose side put in an insipid attacking display in the defeat to Milan, is ready to return to his high-energy state in the technical area.

“Frankly speaking in the previous match I was completely out, I have just had surgery and after two days my doctor told me I couldn’t go, I couldn’t make effort,” he said.

“So in the previous match I was distant from the pitch. Cristian (Stellini, assistant manager) was there replacing me and was able to share my ideas with the team, he really helped me out a lot.

“I was wearing a medical device in that period, but I was still able to interact in a fair enough way with the team, I was not 100 per cent for my physical shape but in the next game I will be fit and try to give my contribution.”

Spurs’ chronic inconsistencies this season have been against the backdrop of injuries to key men and they entered this match with Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr as their only two fit central midfielders.

The pre-match narrative was about how the youngsters, 22 and 20 respectively, would cope on their first Champions League starts but they allayed any fears with assured performances.

Conte was so impressed that he says he is relaxed at the prospect of those two and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who was suspended at San Siro, being the only fit midfielders for the rest of the season.

“I think that I’m really happy about the performance from Skippy and Pape Sarr,” he said.

“Honestly to play in this way in the Champions League and to play in the San Siro in this atmosphere, I think that normally it’s tough for important players.

“They played a really good game and I’m really happy. This type of performance makes me more relaxed for the future because we have to consider that we could finish the season with only three midfielders, Pape Sarr, Skippy and Pierre Hojbjerg.

“To have this type of performance makes me more relaxed because I know that I can count on these two players 100 per cent and I’m really happy for them.

“They will be the future for Tottenham but at the same time they will be the present. I have to consider them important players.”

Conte, whose Spurs contract expires in the summer, was asked about the possibility of one day returning to Italy to manage.

While he is notoriously cagey about his future with English journalists he was more open to the Italian media, suggesting that he will one day return to the country where his family still reside.

“I prefer to live in the present, I don’t want to think about the future, but you perfectly know that as an Italian man and the former Italy manager, Italy is in my heart and Italy will always stay there,” he said.

“I will never exclude the possibility that I will be back here one day, who knows?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
McDonald's bosses have confirmed settings on the device were tampered with, enabling the camera function to be enabled. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.
Aberdeen mum horrified after daughter, 5, sees half-naked images on McDonald’s tablet
2
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
3
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
5
4
Janey Godley is in Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Watch: Janey Godley talks about farewell tour as iconic Scottish comedian arrives in Aberdeen
5
CR0040490 David McPhee - Aberdeen Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Ian Jolly Monday, January 9, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was ‘like something out…
6
Teacher Teaching Maths To Elementary School Pupils; Shutterstock ID 290587880; purchase_order: LDR; job: Highland attainment
Highland Council welcomes big improvements in primary school literacy and numeracy but still trails…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Alleycat closure
High street sales show modest January rebound but are still "deeply fragile"
police appeal
Man taken to hospital following crash between motorbike and car on A96 near Pitmachie
Leah and Thanassi Athanassopoulos, of Alpha Clinic. Image: Supplied.
Plans approved for first private plastic surgery clinic in Inverness
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Peterhead hospital closes maternity unit and A&E over water quality concerns
An Aberdeen gull has attacked a drone worth £800. Image: Natalie Hood and Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
WATCH: Aberdeen gull 'viciously' attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry
3
The scene at Perwinnies Crescent Bridge of Don. Story Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'It's just so shocking': Safety fears after car crashes into Bridge of Don home
Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater is pushing ahead with the controversial deposit return scheme policy (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Derek Tucker: Sanctimonious Big Brother-style governance won't end well for Scottish leaders
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of Inverness roads described as an 'archaeological dig' will finally be repaired, city councillors have agreed. Picture shows; Potholes on Wade Road, Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Google maps Date; 14/02/2023
Pothole-plagued Inverness streets described as an 'archaeological dig' as concerns raised about 20 years…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire. Arthrath, near Ellon. Supplied by Aberdeen Minerals Date; 12/02/2023
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland coach Shane Burger hopes to see fringe stars come to the fore…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented