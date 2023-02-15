Indian tax officials search BBC offices for second day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Indian tax officials search BBC offices for second day

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 9:26 am
An armed security person stands guard at the gate of a building housing BBC offices in New Delhi, India (Altaf Qadri/AP)
An armed security person stands guard at the gate of a building housing BBC offices in New Delhi, India (Altaf Qadri/AP)

India’s tax officials have searched BBC offices in India for a second straight day, questioning staff about the organisation’s business operations in the country, some staff members said.

BBC management told editorial and other staff members to work from home after they were able to leave the office on Tuesday night, said staff.

The searches came weeks after the BBC aired a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the UK.

There was no overnight break in the search and investigators scanned the desktops of some employees who were earlier told not to use their phones and keep them aside, the staff members said.

An armed security person stands stand guard at the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Delhi, India
An armed security person stands guard at the gate of a building housing BBC offices in New Delhi, India (Altaf Qadri/AP)

Indian income tax officials have not made any statements since the searches were launched in the BBC’s New Delhi and Mumbai offices on Tuesday morning.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the officials were making copies of electronic and paper-based financial data from the organisation.

Rights groups and opposition politicians denounced the move by India’s Income Tax Department as an attempt to intimidate the media.

Britain’s publicly funded national broadcaster said it was co-operating fully with authorities and hoped “to have this situation resolved as soon as possible”.

Late in the evening, the BBC said officials were still at the two offices.

“Many staff have now left the building but some have been asked to remain and are continuing to co-operate with the ongoing inquiries,” it said, adding: “Our output and journalism continue as normal.”

While there has been no British Government statement so far, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday: “We are aware of the search of the BBC offices in Delhi by Indian tax authorities.”

“We support the importance of a free press around the world. We continue to highlight the importance of freedom of expression and freedom of religion or belief as human rights that contribute to strengthening democracies around the world. It has strengthened this democracy here in this country. It has strengthened India’s democracy,” Mr Price told reporters in Washington.

Media personnel report standing outside a building housing BBC office in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday
Media personnel report outside a building housing BBC offices in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday (Altaf Qadri/AP)

India’s News Broadcasters and Digital Association criticised the income tax “surveys” at the BBC offices.

While the association “maintains that no institution is above the law, it condemns any attempt to muzzle and intimidate the media and interfere with the free functioning of journalists and media organisations”, it said in a statement.

Gaurav Bhatia, a spokesperson for Mr Modi’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party, said the BBC should have nothing to fear if it follows Indian laws.

But he added that the broadcaster’s history is “tainted” and “full of hatred” for India and called it corrupt, without offering any specifics.

The documentary, India: The Modi Question, was broadcast in the UK last month, examining the prime minister’s role in 2002 anti-Muslim riots in the western state of Gujarat, where he was chief minister at the time.

More than 1,000 people were killed in the violence.

Mr Modi has denied allegations that authorities under his watch allowed and even encouraged the bloodshed, and the Supreme Court said it found no evidence to prosecute him.

Last year, the court dismissed a petition filed by a Muslim victim questioning Mr Modi’s exoneration.

A police vehicle parked at the gate of a building which houses BBC offices in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday
A police vehicle parked at the gate of a building which houses BBC offices in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

The second portion of the two-part documentary examined “the track record of Narendra Modi’s government following his re-election in 2019″, according to the BBC website.

The programme drew an immediate backlash from India’s government, which invoked emergency powers under its information technology laws to block it from being shown in the country.

Local authorities scrambled to stop screenings organised at Indian universities, and social media platforms including Twitter and YouTube complied with government requests to remove links to the documentary.

The BBC said at the time that the documentary was “rigorously researched” and involved a wide range of voices and opinions.

“We offered the Indian Government a right to reply to the matters raised in the series – it declined to respond,” its statement said.

India’s Foreign Ministry called the documentary a “propaganda piece designed to push a particularly discredited narrative” that lacked objectivity.

Press freedom in India has been on a steady decline in recent years.

An armed security person stands stand guard at the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Delhi
An armed security person at the gate of a building housing BBC offices in New Delhi (Altaf Qadri/AP)

The country fell eight places to 150 out of 180 countries in the 2022 Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders.

Media watchdog groups accuse the Modi government of silencing criticism on social media under a sweeping internet law that puts digital platforms including Twitter and Facebook under direct government oversight.

Some media outlets critical of the government have been subjected to tax searches.

Authorities searched the offices of the left-leaning website NewsClick and independent media portal Newslaundry on the same day in 2021.

Tax officials also accused the Dainik Bhaskar newspaper of tax evasion in 2021 after it published reports of mass funeral pyres and floating corpses that challenged the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2017, the government’s investigation bureau said it was probing cases of loan defaults when it raided the offices of New Delhi Television, known for its liberal slant.

