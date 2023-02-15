Health experts back selling anti-overdose drug over the counter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Health experts back selling anti-overdose drug over the counter

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 10:54 pm
Health advisers are weighing whether the overdose-reversal drug, Narcan, should be made available as an over-the-counter medication to help fight the national opioid crisis (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/AP)
The overdose-reversing drug naloxone should be made available over the counter to aid the national response to the opioid crisis, US health chiefs have advised.

The panel of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) experts voted unanimously in favour of the proposals after a full day of presentations and discussions on whether untrained users would be able to safely and effectively use the nasal spray in emergencies.

The positive vote, which is not binding, came despite concerns from some panel members about the drug’s instructions and packaging, which caused confusion among some people in a company study.

The manufacturer, Emergent Biosolutions, said it would revise the packaging and labeling to address those concerns. The FDA will make a final decision on the drug in the coming weeks.

Panel members urged the FDA to move swiftly rather than waiting for Emergent to conduct a follow-up study with the easier-to-understand label.

“There’s perhaps a far greater risk of delaying the availability of the product given the climate of this crisis and its devastating consequences,” said Maria Coyle, a pharmacy professor from Ohio State University, who chaired the panel.

The prefilled nasal device, Narcan, is the leading version of the drug in the US, which is also available as an injection.

If the FDA approves, Narcan would be the first opioid treatment to make the regulatory switch to a non-prescription drug.

The potential move represents the latest government effort to increase use of a medication that has been a key tool in the battle against the US overdose epidemic that kills more than 100,000 people each year.

The drug can counteract the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes.

Narcan is already available without a prescription in all 50 states, where state leaders have issued standing orders for pharmacists to sell the drug to anyone who asks for it.

But not all pharmacies carry it and those that do must keep it behind the counter. Also, the stigma of opioids can discourage people from asking for the drug.

“We believe that non-prescription naloxone may help address these barriers,” said the FDA’s Dr Jody Green, noting the switch would allow the drug to be sold in vending machines, convenience stores and supermarkets.

Emergent presented results from a 70-person study designed to show that people of various ages and backgrounds could quickly and correctly understand how to use the device in an emergency.

About a third of people in the study had low reading ability, a group that the FDA said should have been larger.

FDA staffers also warned that a number of participants had trouble following the directions, in part because of the way the multi-step instructions were laid out across two sides of the carton.

“Where is step one?” one participant asked, according to interview transcripts from the study presented by the FDA.

Emergent said it plans to move all the directions to a single panel and add pictograms, per the FDA’s suggestion.

Despite flaws in the original packaging, the panel of 19 pain and medical education experts expressed confidence that the product could be used effectively by most adults and adolescents.

“Perfect should not be the enemy of the good and the evidence we saw today provides clear indication that the drug can be used without the direction of a health care provider,” said Dr Brian Bateman of Stanford University.

Government officials hope that moving naloxone beyond the pharmacy counter will boost sales, with the potential to lower costs. Currently the drug can cost 50 dollars (£42) for a two-pack, when not covered by insurance.

Community advocates and organisations that favour distributing the drug welcomed the potential approval of an over-the-counter version.

“It’s going to make a tremendous impact on how people view the medication,” said Sheila Vakharia, deputy director of research and academic engagement at the Drug Policy Alliance.

“It will help to destigmatise it and make people know it’s safe and easy to use.

US overdose death rates began steadily climbing in the 1990s, driven by painkillers.

Waves of deaths followed, led by other opioids like heroin and – most recently – illicit fentanyl. Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, an all-time high.

