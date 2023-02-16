Reese Witherspoon leads tributes to ‘elegant and glamorous’ Raquel Welch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reese Witherspoon leads tributes to ‘elegant and glamorous’ Raquel Welch

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 1:28 am Updated: February 16, 2023, 5:18 am
Reese Witherspoon leads tributes to 'elegant and glamorous' Raquel Welch
Reese Witherspoon leads tributes to ‘elegant and glamorous’ Raquel Welch (PA)

Reese Witherspoon has led tributes to Hollywood bombshell Raquel Welch, describing her as “elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief”.

Famous faces who knew and collaborated with the US actress shared fond memories of her after the announcement of her death on Wednesday.

Welch died after a brief illness, her manager and family confirmed.

Witherspoon, who worked with Welch on the 2001 cult classic film Legally Blonde, said she was “simply stunning”.

“So sad to hear about Raquel Welch’s passing,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant , professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning.

“May all her angels carry her home. Sending love to her family and her many fans.”

Torchwood star John Barrowman said Welch was a “legend and a stunning woman”.

“I worked with @raquel_welch on #centralparkwest she played Dianna Brock our villain,” he wrote.

“One day I’ll tell you a good story! Rip Raquel Welch a legend and a stunning woman.”

Bridesmaids director Paul Feig described Welch as a “true superstar” and that the world had lost an “icon”.

“This is so sad. I had the great pleasure of working with Ms Welch when I was a regular on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and she was awesome,” he said.

“Kind, funny and a true superstar whom I was pretty much in love with for most of my childhood. We’ve lost a true icon.”

Aside from her big screen roles, notably in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years BC in 1966, Welch also enjoyed a career in television – even appearing as a guest in an episode of children’s TV show The Muppets.

The Muppets official Twitter account, and several of the cast members, posted their own tributes to the actress.

“We’ll never forget our remarkable friend Raquel Welch, one of our favorite guests on The Muppet Show,” The Muppets wrote.

“From dancing with a giant spider, to inspiring @FozzieBear, and duetting with @MissPiggy, Raquel could do it all!”

The account of loud-mouthed puppet Miss Piggy said Welch helped her “become the woman I am today”.

“Raquel Welch was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever worked with,” Miss Piggy wrote.

“Performing a duet with her on The Muppet Show helped moi become the W-O-M-A-N I am today! We’ll never forget vous, Raquel!”

Muppets co-star Fozzie Bear added: “I have Raquel Welch to thank for becoming a more confident comedian.

“On The Muppet Show, she helped pick me up when I was down and she was someone I could confide in. Thanks for being my friend, Raquel.”

Other stars remembering encounters with Welch included British TV presenters Carol Vorderman and Gyles Brandreth.

Sharing a photo of Welch, Vorderman wrote: “I was at her son’s wedding (pic) to Yorkshire cricketer Fred Trueman’s daughter Rebecca.

“It was wild. She was sensational. A lot of laughing & every other bedroom in the hotel had a news editing suite in it. I loved it all. Wild.”

Brandreth said he was “blown away” by Welch’s beauty when they met at a London restaurant.

“I love to claim that I’ve met everyone – but I haven’t, of course,” he wrote.

“However I was lucky enough to meet Raquel Welch – at Le Caprice restaurant in Arlington Street, London.

“I was blown away by her beauty & her extraordinary complexion. A memorable encounter for which I’m grateful.”

