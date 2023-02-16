FBI searches university in Joe Biden documents probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FBI searches university in Joe Biden documents probe

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 3:08 am
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The FBI has searched the University of Delaware in recent weeks for classified documents as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of sensitive government records by President Joe Biden.

The search, first reported by CNN, was confirmed to the Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorised to discuss it publicly. They would not say whether anything was found.

A Justice Department special counsel is investigating how classified documents from Mr Biden’s time as vice president and senator ended up in his home and former office — and whether any mishandling involved criminal intent or was unintentional.

The University of Delaware
The University of Delaware (Alamy/PA)

Mr Biden’s personal lawyers disclosed in January that a small batch of documents with classified markings had been found weeks earlier in his former Washington office, and they have since allowed FBI searches of multiple properties.

In 2011, he donated his records from his 36 years serving in the US Senate to the university, which is his alma mater.

The documents arrived on June 6 2012, according to the university, which released photos of the numbered boxes being unloaded at the university alongside blue and gold balloons.

Under the terms of Mr Biden’s gift, the records are to remain sealed until two years after he retires from public life.

His Senate records would not be covered by the presidential records act, though prohibitions on mishandling classified information would still apply.

The university is the fourth known entity to be searched by the FBI after inspections of his former office at the Penn Biden Centre in Washington, where records with classified markings were initially found in a locked closet by Mr Biden’s personal lawyers in November, and more recently of his Delaware homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach.

Those searches were done voluntarily and with the consent of his legal team.

The FBI took six items that contained documents with classified markings during its January search of the Wilmington home, Mr Biden’s personal lawyer has said.

Agents did not find classified documents at the Rehoboth Beach property but did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Mr Biden’s time as vice president for review.

