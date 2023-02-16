Pilgrims mark death of revered Muslim imam with Baghdad procession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pilgrims mark death of revered Muslim imam with Baghdad procession

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 10:34 am
Shia worshippers gather at the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim in Baghdad (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Shia worshippers gather at the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim in Baghdad (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

Amid chilly temperatures and heavy security, thousands of black-clad pilgrims from across Iraq marched on Thursday in the annual procession marking the death of a revered Shia imam.

Pilgrims traditionally travel on foot to the shrine and burial site of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, the seventh of 12 Shia imams who died in a Baghdad prison in the eighth century.

The procession leads to the site in the northern Baghdad suburb of Kadimiyah.

Participants wear black, with some carrying out self-flagellation to publicly express their mourning.

Iraq Shiite Pilgrims
Shia worshippers gather at the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim in Baghdad (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

Tents were pitched along the miles of road that the pilgrims were walking along on Thursday, handing out food and water free of charge.

Thousands of Iraqi security forces were deployed across the city to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, while some roads and bridges were closed to vehicles to allow pedestrian traffic only.

Sadiq Jaffar, 27, of Baghdad, told the Associated Press he was taking part in the pilgrimage “because it is important to my identity, despite all the problems that the country is facing such as the increase in the price of food and the rampant corruption”.

Iraq Shiite Pilgrims
A man prays at the shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim in Baghdad (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

This year’s pilgrimage takes place just ahead of the 20-year anniversary next month of the US invasion of Iraq that led to the downfall of long-time dictator Saddam Hussein. Hussein had banned such pilgrimages from taking place.

During years of civil war that followed, insurgents repeatedly targeted Shia pilgrims during their religious ceremonies.

Iraq emerged from a year-long political stalemate with the formation of a government in October, but hopes for stabilisation of the political and economic situation were short-lived.

Measures taken by the United States in recent months to stamp out money laundering and the channelling of dollars to Iran and Syria from Iraq have severely restricted Iraq’s access to hard currency, leading to devaluation of the currency and inflation of prices.

