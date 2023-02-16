Tesla recalls 363,000 vehicles with Full Self-Driving system to fix ‘defects’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tesla recalls 363,000 vehicles with Full Self-Driving system to fix ‘defects’

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 7:30 pm
Tesla has received 18 warranty claims that could be caused by the software (David Zalubowski/AP)
Tesla has received 18 warranty claims that could be caused by the software (David Zalubowski/AP)

Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system to fix problems with the way it behaves around intersections and following posted speed limits.

The recall, part of a larger investigation by US safety regulators into the company’s automated driving systems, came after regulators expressed concerns about the way Tesla’s system responded in four areas along roads.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in documents posted on Thursday that Tesla would fix the concerns with an online software update in the coming weeks.

The documents said Tesla was doing the recall but did not agree with an agency analysis of the problem.

The system, which is being tested on public roads by up to 400,000 Tesla owners, makes unsafe actions such as travelling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, failing to come to a complete stop at stop signs, or going through an intersection during a yellow traffic light without proper caution, NHTSA said.

In addition, the system may not adequately respond to changes in posted speed limits, or it may not account for the driver’s adjustments in speed, the documents said.

“FSD beta software that allows a vehicle to exceed speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner increases the risk of a crash,” the agency said in documents.

A message was left on Thursday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.

Tesla has received 18 warranty claims that could be caused by the software from May 2019 through to September 12 2022. But the Austin, Texas, electric vehicle maker told the agency it was not aware of any deaths or injuries.

Tesla cars are loaded onto carriers
Tesla was undertaking the recall but did not agree with NHTSA analysis of the problem, documents said (Ben Margot/AP)

In a statement, NHTSA said it had found the problem during tests performed as part of an investigation into Full Self-Driving and Autopilot software that takes on some driving tasks.

“As required by law and after discussions with NHTSA, Tesla launched a recall to repair those defects,” the agency said.

Despite their names and claims by chief executive Elon Musk that Full Self-Driving vehicles did not need human intervention, Tesla said on its website that the cars could not drive themselves and owners must be ready to intervene at all times.

NHTSA’s testing found that Autosteer On City Streets, which is part of Tesla’s FSD beta testing, “led to an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety based on insufficient adherence to traffic safety laws”.

The recall covers certain 2016-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles, as well as 2017 through to 2023 Model 3s, and 2020 through to 2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with the software, or with installation pending.

Shares of Tesla fell about 2% in Thursday afternoon trading. The stock has rallied about 71% in the year to date, reversing 2022’s hefty loss.

