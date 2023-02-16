US developing ‘sharper rules’ to monitor unknown aerial objects, says Biden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

US developing ‘sharper rules’ to monitor unknown aerial objects, says Biden

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 8:12 pm Updated: February 17, 2023, 2:01 am
US president Joe Biden criticised China’s surveillance programme (Evan Vucci/AP)
US president Joe Biden criticised China’s surveillance programme (Evan Vucci/AP)

US president Joe Biden said the country was developing “sharper rules” to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown aerial objects, following three weeks of high-stakes drama sparked by the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting much of the country.

The president has directed national security adviser Jake Sullivan to lead an “interagency team” to review procedures after the US shot down the Chinese balloon, as well as three other objects that Mr Biden said the US now believed were most likely “benign” objects launched by private companies or research institutions.

Mr Biden said he hoped the new rules would help “distinguish between those that are likely to pose safety and security risks that necessitate action and those that do not”.

“Make no mistake, if any object presents a threat to the safety and security of the American people I will take it down,” he added.

The downing of the Chinese surveillance craft was the first known peacetime shooting down of an unauthorised object in US airspace — a feat repeated three times a week later.

Mr Biden sharply criticised China’s surveillance programme, saying the “violation of our sovereignty is unacceptable”, but said he looked to maintain open lines of communication with Beijing.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his first planned trip to China as the balloon was flying over the US, and a new meeting with his Chinese counterpart has yet to be scheduled.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Secretary of State Antony Blinken (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

“I expect to be speaking with President Xi and I hope we can get to the bottom of this,” Mr Biden said, adding: “But I make no apologies for taking down that balloon.”

Mr Biden said the rules would remain classified so as not to “give a roadmap to our enemies to try to evade our defences.”

The Chinese balloon has escalated tensions between the US and China.

Mr Blinken travelled on Thursday to the Munich Security Conference and there was speculation he might use the opportunity to meet top Chinese foreign policy official Wang Yi, who will also be attending the conference.

Still unaddressed are questions about the original balloon, including what spying capabilities it had and whether it was transmitting signals as it flew over sensitive military sites in the United States.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Loaded burgers and fries is just one of the meals on offer at the drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
3
Varinder Sood's Cafe Society sits opposite the new Shell office. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
4
Kirsty Sutherland. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four
5
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (11987911r) Ryanair flight to Lisbon departs from Dublin Airport. On Monday, May 31, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. Dublin Airport During COVID-19 Pandemic, Ireland - 31 May 2021
Ryanair’s ‘bigger than ever’ summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2
6
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
7
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
8
Aldi store in Aberdeen
Aldi seeking 79 colleagues from Aberdeen to Peterhead
9
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
10
man arrested Inverness
Police hope conviction of Aberdeen serial sex offender will ‘bring closure’ to victims

More from Press and Journal

Rif Clarke spent six years working on his history of Muir of Ord Golf Club
Golfer Rif pitches in with first history of Muir of Ord club
Keith Woodburn missing
Cold case of missing person Keith Woodburn last seen in Aberdeen in 1990s reopened
Paul Hartley has rejoined Cove Rangers on a three-and-a-half-year deal. Image: Darrell Benns
Cove Rangers' Paul Hartley won't feel safe even with Championship victory over Arbroath this…
Brian Irvine.
Brian Irvine: Time is of the essence for Aberdeen in hunt for a new…
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Caley Thistle play careful game with returning stars from sidelines
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney at the 2022 SNP conference. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation
Breaking news logo
A9 Inverness to Thurso road closed following series crash near Tain
Robin Currie wants to protect as many services as possible. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.
Argyll and Bute Council prepares to set its budget vowing to protect 'as many…
Elgin High Street has been closed until next week. Image: DC Thomson
Emergency closure on Elgin High Street for sewer repairs under pavement

Editor's Picks

Most Commented