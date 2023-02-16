Erik ten Hag rues refereeing and missed chances in ‘dominant’ Man Utd display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag rues refereeing and missed chances in ‘dominant’ Man Utd display

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 9:46 pm Updated: February 16, 2023, 10:25 pm
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was far from impressed with the officiating (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was far from impressed with the officiating (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Erik ten Hag was infuriated by the officials’ inaction for a poor challenge on star man Marcus Rashford after Manchester United failed to turn dominance into a memorable Europa League win at Barcelona.

Thursday’s knockout round play-off first leg lived up to the hype as the resurgent heavyweights went toe-to-toe at the cavernous Nou Camp.

United had chances to be ahead at the break, most notably through Wout Weghorst, and fell behind five minutes into the second half when former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso headed home a corner.

Rashford responded emphatically with a superb 22nd goal of the season and then sent over a cross bundled into his own net by Jules Kounde, who escaped a red card for a challenge on the forward shortly after.

It was a let-off Barca capitalised on as former Leeds favourite Raphinha’s cross found the net to seal a 2-2 draw that sets up a fascinating second leg at Old Trafford next week.

“If you face number one of Spain in an away game and you are the dominant team, you can see this as a positive,” United boss Ten Hag said.

“We should have won this game so we have steps to go.

“But I think it was two good teams, the highest level. It was enjoyable to watch.

“But I think everyone agrees it was a really high performance level from both teams and I was really happy with our performance, to face this strong team.”

Ten Hag said United created up to seven “100 per cent chances” that they clearly had to “finish more” of on a night when the Red Devils boss could not believe Kounde avoided a red card for bringing down Rashford.

“So, the criticism is (be) more clinical, finish chances and that is what we didn’t do,” the Dutchman said.

Barcelona v Manchester United – UEFA Europa League – Play offs – First Leg – Spotify Camp Nou
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag felt his side should have got more out of the match (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Because in such a game, we created many chances. You can’t expect actually but we did.

“Then it’s a little bit disappointment that you didn’t score them. And I think we should have scored minimum four goals tonight.

“Also I have to make that point, I think it’s a big influence not only on this game, but on this round (that) it was at 2-1 a clear foul on Marcus Rashford.

“You can discuss if it’s in the box or outside the box, but definitely it’s a red card.”

Ten Hag was booked by referee Maurizio Mariani for his angry remonstrations and was perplexed as to why VAR Massimiliano Irrati did not intervene.

“I asked the referee why, so he said it was outside the box and was no foul,” the United boss said.

“I think the linesman and referee were in a very good position to see and we have the VAR, so I think it’s not good. It was a really bad decision and I can’t understand.

“Maybe they were impressed by the pressure Barca made but that can’t be on the highest European level.”

Barcelona v Manchester United – UEFA Europa League – Play offs – First Leg – Spotify Camp Nou
Both sides had chances to increase their tally in a thrilling clash (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Barcelona boss Xavi was also frustrated by some of the officiating on Thursday, claiming his side should have had a late penalty for a Fred handball.

“I believe this was a clear fault and a clear penalty, the second one, so how do you want me to feel? It happened the same in Milan in the Champions League,” he said. “Today, the same again.

“So, what do we have to do in order to be entitled to this penalty?

“It has been clear, and I believe it’s been checked. For me it’s quite incredible what has happened.”

Barcelona v Manchester United – UEFA Europa League – Play offs – First Leg – Spotify Camp Nou
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (left) and Barcelona head coach Xavi will to it all again next week (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Ten Hag and Xavi both ended the match peeved with the officials on a night that sets up the second leg brilliantly.

“We played against one of the best teams in Europe, with a top coach,” the Barca boss added.

“OK, we didn’t win and I’m not going to start talking about making great progress because we could still go out next week but I’m satisfied with how we’ve competed in this match.”

