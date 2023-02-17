Louisiana police officer arrested for fatally shooting unarmed black man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Louisiana police officer arrested for fatally shooting unarmed black man

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 1:56 am
This photo provided by Louisiana State Police shows police body cam video of Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler after shooting Alonzo Bagley after a foot chase on Feb. 3, 2023 in Shreveport, La. The white Louisiana police officer was arrested Thursday, Feb. 16, for fatally shooting Bagley, an unarmed Black man who was trying to flee police responding to a domestic disturbance. Tyler is charged with negligent homicide. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
This photo provided by Louisiana State Police shows police body cam video of Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler after shooting Alonzo Bagley after a foot chase on Feb. 3, 2023 in Shreveport, La. The white Louisiana police officer was arrested Thursday, Feb. 16, for fatally shooting Bagley, an unarmed Black man who was trying to flee police responding to a domestic disturbance. Tyler is charged with negligent homicide. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

A white US police officer has been arrested for fatally shooting an unarmed black man who was trying to flee police responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said.

After reviewing evidence and footage from officers’ body-worn cameras, state troopers charged Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler, 23, with negligent homicide over the death of Alonzo Bagley, 43.

Louisiana State Police on Thursday released body camera footage of the encounter as well as audio from the 911 recording reporting the initial disturbance.

Officers responded to the disturbance at around 10.50pm on February 3 in Shreveport, a city in north-west Louisiana.

In the emergency call, a person who identified herself as Mr Bagley’s wife said her husband was “loaded on something” and threatening her and her daughter.

Tyler and another unidentified officer arrived at the apartment where Mr Bagley opened the door holding a glass bottle with brown liquid.

He said he had to put away his dog, walked to the back of the apartment on to a balcony, jumped to the ground outside and ran. The officers then began chasing him.

“Upon rounding a corner of the building, Officer Tyler observed Mr Bagley and fired one shot from his service weapon, which struck Mr Bagley in the chest,” Colonel Lamar Davis, the superintendent of Louisiana State Police, said at a news conference earlier this month.

Police Shooting Death Louisiana
Police bodycam video shows Alonzo Bagley on the ground (Louisiana State Police/AP)

In the video, Mr Bagley can be heard saying “Oh God, you shot me” as he slumped to the ground.

After the shooting, Tyler made “multiple statements claiming the suspect came toward him and he could not see his hands”, according to court documents from state police. Investigators did not find any weapons in Mr Bagley’s possession.

Tyler, who has been with the police department since May 2021, is on paid administrative leave, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said on Thursday.

Mr Smith added that Tyler had been involved in a policy violation in which there was “violence to a suspect” but did not elaborate.

On Thursday afternoon he was released on 25,000 dollars (£20,000) bail. In Louisiana, a negligent homicide charge carries a prison sentence of up to five years on conviction.

Family members of Bagley have filed a 10 million dollar (£8.3 million) lawsuit against Tyler.

Police Shooting Death Louisiana
Police administering aid to Alonzo Bagley (Louisiana State Police/AP)

“The lethal force used against Mr Bagley was unjustified, unreasonable, excessive, and in violation of Mr Bagley’s rights under the United States Constitution and the laws of the State of Louisiana,” said the lawsuit filed by his wife, mother and stepdaughter.

The family has hired Louisiana lawyer Ronald Haley, who has represented other high-profile clients include the family of Ronald Greene, a black motorist whose 2019 death in state police custody in north Louisiana prompted lawsuits and criminal charges against law enforcement officers.

Mr Haley said the fact that Mr Bagley fled from police should not equate to a “death sentence”.

“Flight does not mean shoot to kill,” he said. “Flight does not mean you are the judge, jury and executioner, and that’s what happened. That was what happened in this case… and it is an incident that we see far too often in the state. It’s an incident that we see far too often around this country.”

Louisiana has had multiple high-profile fatal officer-involved shootings — including the ones involving Mr Greene and Alton Sterling, a black man who was shot by an officer outside a convenience store in Baton Rouge after being wrestled to the ground.

