Manchester United appoint David Harrison as director of football operations

David Harrison is joining Manchester United from Everton as director of football operations.

The Red Devils have made a number of appointments at Carrington recently, including Andy O’Boyle as deputy football director.

O’Boyle’s role sees him focused on football strategy and performance, with Harrison focusing on operational aspects at the club. Both report to football director John Murtough.

Harrison started his career in the Old Trafford ticket office before moving to Everton in 1995, going onto become club secretary in 2002 and director of football operations in 2018.

“I’m excited to be taking this role at time of such opportunity and promise for Manchester United,” he said ahead of leaving Everton later this month to start his new position in March.

“I will always cherish my memories of 27 years at Everton and wish everyone at Goodison and Finch Farm all the best for the future.

“Now, my focus is on helping Manchester United create the best possible operating environment to support success on the pitch.”

Harrison succeeds Alan Dawson, who will leave the club in July after 11 years to pursue new opportunities.