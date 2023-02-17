Russia to test missile in drills with China and South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russia to test missile in drills with China and South Africa

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 12:57 pm Updated: February 17, 2023, 2:19 pm
A protest is held outside the Russian consulate in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 against naval exercises off the east coast of the country. Russia, China and South Africa are set to begin naval drills off South Africa’s Indian Ocean coast Friday in a demonstration of the three countries’ close ties amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s tense relationship with the West. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
Russia, China and South Africa are set to begin naval drills off South Africa’s Indian Ocean coast on Friday in a demonstration of the three countries’ close ties amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s tense relationship with the West.

The 10 days of exercises, named Mosi II, will coincide with the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

A Russian frigate, the Admiral Gorshkov, arrived in Cape Town earlier this week sporting the letters Z and V on its sides, letters that mark Russian weapons on the front lines in Ukraine and are used as a patriotic symbol in Russia.

In protest, a small yacht flying Ukraine’s flag sailed by the Russian frigate in Cape Town’s harbour. South African protesters opposed to the exercises are expected to demonstrate at the Russian Consulate in Cape Town on Friday.

South Africa Russia China Naval Exercises
People on a yacht, right, protest against the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov docked in the Cape Town harbour South Africa, en route to the South African east coast to conduct naval exercises with the South African and Chinese Navy (Nardus Engelbrecht/AP/PA)

The arrival of the Admiral Gorshkov has stirred considerable controversy because it is armed with the latest Zircon hypersonic missiles, a weapon that Russia says can penetrate any missile defences to strike targets at sea and on land.

The warship is set to test-fire a Zircon missile during the joint naval drills, according to Russian state news agency Tass. The test will be the first launch of the missile in an international exercise.

In addition to the Admiral Gorshkov, other ships participating in the maritime exercises will include a Russian oil tanker for refuelling, a South African frigate and three Chinese ships – a destroyer, a frigate and a support vessel, according to a South African military statement.

The joint naval exercises also come as China’s relations with Washington are tense after its balloon sailed across the US and was eventually shot down by the Americans.

The maritime exercises will be staged from Durban and Richards Bay, ports in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province.

Media coverage of the drills has been restricted.

South Africa has faced domestic criticism for participating in the drills. The opposition Democratic Alliance said it shows South Africa is not neutral in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The South African National Defence Force has described the naval exercises with China and Russia simply as “a multinational maritime exercise”. The naval drills will “strengthen the already flourishing relations between South Africa, Russia and China” with the aim of sharing “operational skills and knowledge”, the military said in a statement.

At least 350 members of South Africa’s navy and other military branches are expected to participate in the exercise, the government has said.

The three countries previously held the Mosi I naval drills in Cape Town in 2019.

Yellen India
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently visited South Africa to deepen diplomatic, political and economic ties (Yesica Fisch/AP/PA)

South Africa is among many African countries that have friendly relations with Moscow and abstained from voting on a United Nations resolution condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Russia and the United States have courted support from South Africa since the war in Ukraine started, indicating Pretoria’s influence as a strategic partner on the continent. The two super powers have vied for influence in Africa, sending top officials on diplomatic missions to the continent in recent months.

High-ranking US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, recently visited South Africa to deepen diplomatic, political and economic ties. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the White House in September 2022.

During a visit to South Africa last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticised the West’s actions in support of Ukraine and emphasised Russia’s strong ties with South Africa and other nations on the continent.

