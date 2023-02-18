Arsenal get back on track as two late goals clinch win at Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Arsenal get back on track as two late goals clinch win at Aston Villa

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 2:41 pm Updated: February 18, 2023, 2:45 pm
Arsenal won the game at the death (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal won the game at the death (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal twice battled back from behind as an injury-time own goal from Emiliano Martinez helped them to a hard-fought victory at Aston Villa and breathed new life into their Premier League title bid.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper and World Cup winner could do nothing as Jorginho’s fine strike cannoned off the crossbar and against the back of his head to settle a thrilling contest 4-2 in favour of the Gunners.

Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho had the home side ahead on two occasions, only for fine strikes from Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko to level for Arsenal.

Their winless run looked set to be extended to four Premier League games before Martinez inadvertently helped out his old side and substitute Gabriel Martinelli tapped into an empty net after the Villa stopper went up for a late corner.

With defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night knocking them off the summit on goal difference and falling behind twice here, the response from Mikel Arteta’s side was impressive.

On the eve of the contest, Arteta had bemoaned the fact his side were being forced to play just 63 hours after the final whistle blew in their defeat to their title rivals.

They certainly started like a team not fully prepared for another crunch game as Watkins put the hosts ahead on six minutes, finishing with aplomb from Matty Cash’s long ball after the Poland full-back had robbed Zinchenko of the ball.

As in their 3-1 loss to City, Arsenal’s initial response to falling behind was a good one and – again mirroring Wednesday night – they drew level through Saka.

Ben White’s cross was not dealt with by the recalled Tyrone Mings, who headed the ball straight onto the foot of Saka and the England man thrashed an effort past Martinez for his 10th goal of the season.

Martinelli put the seal on the win
Martinelli put the seal on the win (Nick Potts/PA)

The visitors then enjoyed a spell of dominance without ever coming close to taking the lead and, with half an hour on the clock, they fell behind for a second time.

Questionable defending from White allowed Alex Moreno to slide a pass across the box and Emiliano Buendia dummied for Coutinho to finish for his first goal since the final day of last season.

Arsenal were in a hurry after the break, although Saka was struggling having taken a few kicks throughout the first half and he required some lengthy treatment.

Eddie Nketiah hit the top of the crossbar with a header as the Gunners began to create more chances and the Villa defence started to creak.

Saka had stayed on and played his part in Arsenal’s second equaliser, working a short corner with Martin Odegaard which set up Zinchenko to arrow home his first Premier League goal just after the hour.

Villa had been caught trying to play out from the back on a number of occasions and were almost made to pay as Nketiah robbed Ezri Konsa of the ball inside his own box, squaring for Odegaard who could only drag a shot wide of the target when he should have scored.

Villa still had a chance to take all three points for themselves and substitute Leon Bailey was causing problems with his pace, controlling a long ball and bursting through on goal only to see Aaron Ramsdale turn his strike against the crossbar.

As the game entered injury time, another lung-busting run from a Villa substitute forced Ramsdale into action once more, this time saving well from Jhon Duran.

Those saves from Ramsdale would prove vital for Arsenal, who took the lead for the first time with half of the six added minutes gone.

Jorginho, a January signing from Chelsea, came within inches of his first Arsenal goal as his long-range strike rattled the crossbar before bouncing off the head of the unfortunate Martinez and into the net.

With Villa pushing on for an equaliser of their own, Martinez went up for a last-gasp corner but it was cleared and substitutes Fabio Vieira and Martinelli combined to put the result beyond doubt.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Around 200 people attended the vigil for teenager Brianna Ghey in Aberdeen, lighting a candle in memory of her life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Candlelight vigils held in Aberdeen and Inverness to honour life of teenager Brianna Ghey
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man as…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...

Editor's Picks

Most Commented