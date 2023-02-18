Arsenal have more belief than ever before after late win at Villa – Mikel Arteta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arsenal have more belief than ever before after late win at Villa – Mikel Arteta

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 4:05 pm Updated: February 18, 2023, 4:07 pm
Mikel Arteta celebrates as Arsenal take the lead in stoppage time (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Mikel Arteta celebrates as Arsenal take the lead in stoppage time (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal team have “more belief” than ever after they breathed new life into their Premier League title challenge with a last-gasp win at Aston Villa.

The Gunners twice battled back from behind as an added-time own goal from Emiliano Martinez helped them to a hard-fought 4-2 victory.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper and World Cup winner could do nothing as Jorginho’s fine stoppage-time strike cannoned off the crossbar and against the back of his head to put the Gunners ahead for the first time.

Arsenal celebrate going ahead in stoppage time
Arsenal celebrate going ahead in stoppage time (Nick Potts/PA)

Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho put the home side in front on two occasions, only for fine strikes from Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko to level for Arsenal.

Their winless run looked set to be extended to four Premier League games before Martinez inadvertently helped out his old side and substitute Gabriel Martinelli tapped into an empty net after the Villa stopper went up for a late corner.

With defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night knocking them off the summit on goal difference and falling behind twice here, the response from Arteta’s side was impressive.

“I feel it’s right back,” Arteta replied when asked about the confidence of his squad.

“Back with more belief than before because you have to turn performances into results.

Arsenal's bench celebrate after Emiliano Martinez's own goal
Arsenal’s bench celebrate after Emiliano Martinez’s own goal (Isaac Parkin/PA)

“Against Brentford we did that but we couldn’t win it because of a decision – fine. Against Manchester City we deserved more with the performance, but the reality is that in football the games are decided in the boxes.

“Today, we have to put something else and there’s still a lot of things to improve, we have to be humble enough to see those things, recognise those things, work on them.

“You don’t have to produce as much as we do every single game to win games. Smaller margins should be enough to win games in this league consecutively and we have to improve that.”

Given how they let an eight-point lead slip, it was crucial for Arsenal to get back to winning ways and Arteta believes the comeback at Villa was that of potential champions.

Asked if it was the type of game champions win, he added: “Sometimes you’re going to have to win games in the 94th, in the 96th (minute), you’re going to have to score from set plays, you’re going to have to score when sometimes you are down to 10 men.

Aston Villa had taken the lead twice
Aston Villa had taken the lead twice (Nick Potts/PA)

“Win in any context and we’ve always talked about that. Today we had a really difficult context, especially with what happened after five minutes, and the team showed a lot of emotional qualities that are needed to be out there. So, I’m really happy.”

Villa boss Unai Emery almost took points off his former club but was unhappy with the manner in which his current slide slipped to back to back 4-2 home defeats.

“It is embarrassing to lose 4-2 to home games in a row,” he said.

“To concede eight goals in two games is poor, the performances cannot continue like that away or at home.

“The last match against Leicester we lost the ball building up easily and with bad decisions, today we didn’t do that.”

