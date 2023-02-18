Vitaly Janelt heads Brentford injury-time equaliser to grab point against Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vitaly Janelt heads Brentford injury-time equaliser to grab point against Palace

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 5:13 pm
Vitaly Janelt (centre) celebrates scoring an injury-time equaliser for Brentford against Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA images).
Vitaly Janelt (centre) celebrates scoring an injury-time equaliser for Brentford against Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA images).

Vitaly Janelt snatched a dramatic Brentford injury-time equaliser against Crystal Palace to stretch their unbeaten run to 11 matches.

Palace were on the brink of a first win in 2023 after substitute Eberechi Eze headed them in front.

Eze’s goal was his fourth of the season and only shot-shy Palace’s 21st from their 23 Premier League matches.

The visitors also successfully shackled Bees sharp-shooter Ivan Toney, with Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen rock solid at the back.

But in the sixth minute of stoppage time another sub, Janelt, struck to secure a 1-1 draw for the high-flying hosts.

Brentford had more than their fair share of chances, though, and almost opened the scoring after seven minutes when, after a spot of head tennis in the Palace area, Christian Norgaard volleyed narrowly wide.

Moments later Palace midfielder Michael Olise’s fierce drive was tipped over the crossbar by Bees keeper David Raya.

Toney’s first sight of goal came midway through the first half when he controlled Mathias Jensen’s pass on his chest, but he scuffed his volley into the arms of Vicente Guaita.

Then strike partner Bryan Mbeumo skipped past a couple of challenges in midfield before firing just wide from 20 yards.

Brentford appealed for a penalty early in the second half when Toney spun in the area and fell under Andersen’s challenge, but referee Paul Tierney waved play on.

Moments later Palace almost caught the Bees out on the counter-attack but Jeffrey Schlupp’s header flew wide.

Norgaard glanced a header just off target from Aaron Hickey’s free-kick and Guaita came out of his goal smartly to deny Yoane Wissa as he raced through on goal.

Guaita then held Norgaard’s shot before Palace threatened with Jordan Ayew’s cross headed wide by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The goal arrived in the 69th minute when Ayew raided down the Brentford right and pulled the ball back across goal.

It was played out to Olise who lifted the ball back into the area for Eze to powerfully head home.

Brentford attempted to hit back with Toney making room for himself in the area only to blaze his shot over the crossbar.

Palace almost had a second late on when new signing Naouirou Ahamada’s shot beat Raya’s dive, but the ball rolled inches wide of the far post.

Instead, as the clock ticked down, Mbeumo crossed from the right and Janelt buried the header to secure a point.

