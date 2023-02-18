Patrick Vieira frustrated as Brentford late equaliser prevents Palace win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Patrick Vieira was left frustrated by Brentford’s last-gasp equaliser as Crystal Palace missed out on a first win of 2023.

The Eagles were leading through a header from substitute Eberechi Eze but Brentford equalised in the sixth minute of stoppage time thanks to Vitaly Janelt.

“I think when look you at the game overall both teams didn’t create many chances and when you score the first goal and defend the way we defended today you’d expect to take the three points,” said Palace boss Vieira.

“We defended well until the last minute of the game. That is the frustration we have, we are missing something to take those three points.

“At the moment we are a bit unlucky but it’s important to keep heads up, keep working and turn things around.

“Our main focus is the way we perform and how we improve. There’s still a lot of work to do to turn those performances into wins. It’s always tough and difficult here. It’s a tough place to come.”

Palace’s goal arrived in the 69th minute when Jordan Ayew raided down the Brentford right and pulled the ball back across goal.

It was played out to Michael Olise who lifted the ball back into the area for Eze, who had only been on the pitch for five minutes, to powerfully head home.

For Eze it was a fourth goal of the season and shot-shy Palace’s 21st from their 23 Premier League matches.

But the Bees hit back at the death when Bryan Mbeumo crossed from the right and Janelt buried the header to secure a point and stretch their unbeaten run to 11 matches.

Remarkably, all four of Brentford’s Premier League meetings with Palace have ended in a draw.

“We equalised in two of them. Patrick must hate me,” smiled Bees boss Thomas Frank.

“This group of players are top characters and personalities. We have the culture, the mentality of the team, but the last 10 per cent for a top performing team needs to come from the players and we have players who are driving that.

“I don’t think we performed well against a team that is good, but the energy, spirit and mentality when they went 1-0 up was very good.

“Today we didn’t hit the highest level. That can happen in the Premier League. But I’m so pleased with the comeback. It was a well-deserved point.”