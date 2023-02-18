Patrick Vieira frustrated as Brentford late equaliser prevents Palace win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Patrick Vieira frustrated as Brentford late equaliser prevents Palace win

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 6:19 pm
Palace boss Patrick Vieira was frustrated by Brentford’s late equaliser in a 1-1 draw (Zac Goodwin/PA Images).
Palace boss Patrick Vieira was frustrated by Brentford’s late equaliser in a 1-1 draw (Zac Goodwin/PA Images).

Patrick Vieira was left frustrated by Brentford’s last-gasp equaliser as Crystal Palace missed out on a first win of 2023.

The Eagles were leading through a header from substitute Eberechi Eze but Brentford equalised in the sixth minute of stoppage time thanks to Vitaly Janelt.

“I think when look you at the game overall both teams didn’t create many chances and when you score the first goal and defend the way we defended today you’d expect to take the three points,” said Palace boss Vieira.

“We defended well until the last minute of the game. That is the frustration we have, we are missing something to take those three points.

“At the moment we are a bit unlucky but it’s important to keep heads up, keep working and turn things around.

“Our main focus is the way we perform and how we improve. There’s still a lot of work to do to turn those performances into wins. It’s always tough and difficult here. It’s a tough place to come.”

Palace’s goal arrived in the 69th minute when Jordan Ayew raided down the Brentford right and pulled the ball back across goal.

It was played out to Michael Olise who lifted the ball back into the area for Eze, who had only been on the pitch for five minutes, to powerfully head home.

For Eze it was a fourth goal of the season and shot-shy Palace’s 21st from their 23 Premier League matches.

But the Bees hit back at the death when Bryan Mbeumo crossed from the right and Janelt buried the header to secure a point and stretch their unbeaten run to 11 matches.

Remarkably, all four of Brentford’s Premier League meetings with Palace have ended in a draw.

“We equalised in two of them. Patrick must hate me,” smiled Bees boss Thomas Frank.

“This group of players are top characters and personalities. We have the culture, the mentality of the team, but the last 10 per cent for a top performing team needs to come from the players and we have players who are driving that.

“I don’t think we performed well against a team that is good, but the energy, spirit and mentality when they went 1-0 up was very good.

“Today we didn’t hit the highest level. That can happen in the Premier League. But I’m so pleased with the comeback. It was a well-deserved point.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in 1-0…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Palace boss Patrick Vieira was frustrated by Brentford’s late equaliser in a 1-1 draw (Zac Goodwin/PA Images).
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby
Aspiring chef Brody Paterson will head to London next month for the Springboard Future Chef competition. Image: Phil Downie Photography.
Inverurie teenager preparing to cook up a storm at FutureChef finals in London
CalMac Ferry in Ardrossan. Image: Andrew Crawley.
Calls to replace CalMac with brand new state-owned ferry service
More than 90 pedigree bulls/females and over 50 exhibition cattle are destined for the RNAS Spring Show.
Strong entries destined for RNAS Spring Show

Editor's Picks

Most Commented