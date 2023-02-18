Former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu remembered fondly by former managers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu remembered fondly by former managers

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 9:11 pm
Tributes have been paid to former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu (Adam Davy/PA)
Tributes have been paid to former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu (Adam Davy/PA)

Rafael Benitez and Eddie Howe have led the tributes to Christian Atsu, who has died following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

Former Newcastle midfielder Atsu’s death was announced on Twitter by his agent Nana Sechere, who said the player’s body has been found 12 days on from the disaster, which has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

Former Newcastle manager Benitez, who spent just over three years in charge at St James’ Park until 2019, said he had been in contact with his former player last month.

Former Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez made an emotional tribute to Christian Atsu before the Magpie's home game against Liverpool
Former Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez made an emotional tribute to Christian Atsu before the Magpie’s home game against Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)

Benitez told Sky Sports: “I was in contact with him last month. We were sharing some messages – it’s very difficult for me to express in English – but I was feeling so bad and I was trying to contact him.

“Also, I don’t want to forget the rest of the people because there are a lot of people that have been in a really difficult time and I think we have to help in a way and today we have to remember Christian. Really sad.”

Benitez added: “It’s really sad because he was a nice, nice, special person. He was a good professional. I don’t talk about if he’s a good player or not, he was a nice lad and a good player, but especially a really nice person.

“So a special person and everybody always, you can see the pictures, always with a smile playing or not playing.”

Howe worked with Atsu when he was on loan at Howe’s former club, Bournemouth, and the Newcastle boss paid tribute to him in his post-Liverpool press conference.

“It’s a very difficult day. To wake up to that news was devastating for me, everyone associated with Newcastle, everyone who knew Christian,” Howe said.

“I worked with him for a season and he was just an incredible, likeable guy, a really, really good person, really good team-mate and an outstanding player.

“It puts everything into perspective. We’re devastated for him and his family.”

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin told Sky Sports: “It’s hard to explain. I’m not going to lie, I’d never seen a guy like that before when I arrived at Newcastle.

Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin described former team-mate Christian Atsu as 'a great person'
Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin described former team-mate Christian Atsu as ‘a great person’ (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Even if we played the same position, he was always giving me advice, always. He was a very nice guy, always joking and smiling, when he played or didn’t play.

“He was a great person, so that’s why it’s sad for me, especially as I knew him, but I will do my best to think about that and take that into the game and play as well as possible.”

Atsu’s death was announced by his agent Sechere in a post published earlier on Saturday.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning,” said Sechere.

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

“I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.”

Ghana international Atsu, who was 31, had been playing for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor.

He made 121 appearances for Newcastle and was part of the team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2017 before leaving the club four years later.

In a message posted to Twitter, Newcastle said: “We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey’s devastating earthquakes.

“A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters. Rest in peace, Christian.”

Atsu also had loan spells at Everton and Bournemouth while contracted to Chelsea.

The Blues tweeted: “Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our former player, Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Former Chelsea captain John Terry tweeted a picture of Atsu alongside the message: “RIP my friend.”

Atsu played 13 times for Everton during a season-long loan with the Merseyside club in 2014-2015.

“We are deeply saddened by today’s news that Christian Atsu has been found dead following the earthquake in Turkey earlier this month,” said the Goodison Park club on Twitter.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues at @Hatayspor_FK and everyone affected by this tragic event that has claimed so many lives.”

