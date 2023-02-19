Paul Wellens hopes St Helens’ Club World Challenge win can block talent drain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Wellens hopes St Helens’ Club World Challenge win can block talent drain

By Press Association
February 19, 2023, 12:03 pm
St Helens hope their win over Penrith Panthers has roughed up rugby league’s world order (Mark Evans/AP)
St Helens hope their win over Penrith Panthers has roughed up rugby league’s world order (Mark Evans/AP)

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens is hopeful his side’s dramatic World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers will boost the image of Super League and help stop the drain of top young talent to Australia’s relatively lucrative NRL.

Lewis Dodd kicked a nerveless drop-goal in golden point to seal a stunning 13-12 win for Saints, who had gone into the game as huge underdogs, as they became the first English team to win the title Down Under since Wigan in 1994.

And the performances of the likes of Dodd and his mercurial team-mate Jack Welsby have sparked inevitable speculation over whether Saints’ triumph could inadvertently lead to some of their star names being snapped up.

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos – Betfred Super League – Totally Wicked Stadium
Jack Welsby’s displays have seen him linked with a move to the NRL (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wellens, who played in Saints’ last world triumph in 2007, said: “You don’t need Jack Welsby to come out here and play well to know he’s an excellent player – you can turn on your TV most weekends and watch Super League and know that.

“I consider it a privilege that clubs on this side of the world would like to take our players, because that means we’re doing something right. But at the same time we have to create an environment where players want to stay and be a part of it.

“I don’t know the individual ambitions of every single player within our squad, but I do know to a man they are all extremely happy pulling on a Saints jersey and coming over here and performing like they did.”

Super League 2023 Package
St Helens coach Paul Wellens watched his side beat Penrith Panthers (Will Matthews/PA)

John Bateman’s decision to quit Wigan and join Wests Tigers in the close-season, along with 2024 deals for Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce at Newcastle Knights, has raised legitimate concerns over the ability of Super League clubs to keep hold of top talent.

NRL clubs are currently engaged in negotiations that are expected to lift the competition’s salary cap to around £7million, more than triple the current Super League equivalent, amid calls from some clubs for it to rise to enable them to remain competitive.

But Wellens believes his side’s remarkable win, fashioned by a lung-bursting dash from Welsby and a second try from Konrad Hurrell before they withstood a Penrith fightback that was completed an agonising 80 seconds from full-time, can only help redress the balance.

Wellens, whose side kick off their domestic campaign at Castleford next Sunday, added: “What we wanted was to change opinions and we’ve done that.

“We haven’t won Super League with ease over the last four years. I hope people realise that the Super League is a strong competition. Although it’s not at the level of the NRL on a consistent basis, it’s not doing a lot wrong.

“We’re a strong competition in our own right, and we’re trying to get better and improve. I hope this performance can be a catalyst for change, and a catalyst for improvement in rugby league on our side of the world.”

