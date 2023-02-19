Ravindra Jadeja destroys Australia as India win second Test in Delhi

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ravindra Jadeja’s Test-best seven for 42 left Australia in a spin as the tourists’ alarming batting collapse allowed India to wrap up a six-wicket win in Delhi.

Resuming on 61 for one, holding a lead of 62, Australia folded to a sorry 113 all out in 31.1 overs in this second Test before India reeled in their 115-run target for the loss of four wickets on day three.

Cheteshwar Pujara mowed a four over midwicket, finishing unbeaten on 31, on his 100th Test to get India over the line as they moved into a 2-0 lead in this four-match series.

Nathan Lyon bagged a couple of wickets but India were in little danger of slumping as their opponents had done earlier in the day, with the rot setting in as early as the last ball of the first over.

Travis Head added just four to his overnight score before he feathered Ravichandran Ashwin through to Srikar Bharat to depart for 43 while Steve Smith missed a sweep against the off-spinner and was given lbw.

Jadeja then got stuck into his work as Marnus Labuschagne was one of several Australia batters undone by low bounce on a deteriorating track, bowled for 35. Only he and Head made it into double figures.

Labuschagne’s dismissal was the start of Australia losing four wickets in 11 balls as a position of 95 for three became 95 for seven – and from there, there was no way back as Jadeja claimed his best international match figures of 10 for 110.

Ashwin, who a day earlier had helped rescue India from 139 for seven to post 262 and a first-innings deficit of one, collected three for 59 in a win that guarantees the hosts the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth time in a row.