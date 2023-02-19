Man Utd fan group says any new owner must ‘respect rights of all people’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man Utd fan group says any new owner must ‘respect rights of all people’

By Press Association
February 19, 2023, 3:05 pm
A leading Manchester United fan group has expressed concern about a potential takeover of the club coming from nations where same-sex relationships are criminalised.

Wealthy Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has already tabled a bid while there is rumoured interest from Saudi Arabia to end the controversial reign of the Glazer family.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) has echoed the uneasiness of the LGBTQ+ supporters’ group the Rainbow Devils in a statement to prospective buyers also including Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos.

Ratcliffe has launched a takeover bid but his company’s ownership of Ligue 1 side Nice was another topic of disquiet among MUST, which urged any new owners to engage in discussions with fan groups.

The group said in a statement: “There are questions about sporting integrity given the exceptionally close links between some bidders and the owners of other European clubs including PSG and Nice.

“We also note the importance that any owner respects the rights of all people, particularly women and the LGBTQ+ community. Concerns have been raised by other fans groups which we fully support.

“We urge all bidders to open a dialogue with fans groups alongside the bidding process with the club, in order to discuss their proposals including the above issues.”

A list of requests to any new owner was laid out by MUST in December, with how the bid is financed among the utmost importance given the Glazer family’s contentious leveraged takeover.

The Glazers have been deeply unpopular owners but Ratcliffe, who claims to be a boyhood United fan like his rival Al Thani, has indicated his offer would leave the Old Trafford club debt-free.

MUST added: “There are also questions about whether any bids will also be based on high levels of debt.”

United sit third in the Premier League and will contest the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle next weekend, with Erik ten Hag reviving the club’s fortunes in recent months.

MUST added: “Everyone can see the progress the team is making under Erik Ten Hag. After the frustrations of the last decade, it is clear that enormous strides are being taken. Any prospective bidder needs to explicitly commit to backing Erik and his plans to restore United to glory.”

Ten Hag admitted the possible buyout has captured attention among his players and staff but, speaking ahead of Sunday’s visit of Leicester, the Dutchman urged United to focus on on-field matters.

Ten Hag said on Sky Sports: “We are following the news, we are of course curious what will happen because we are committed, it’s our club but finally it’s nothing to do with us.

“We have to focus on football, that is all we have to do. We have to perform, we have to get the right results and don’t get distracted from things that are going around the club.”

