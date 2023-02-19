Blinken tours Turkey’s earthquake zone and pledges 100m dollars in aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blinken tours Turkey’s earthquake zone and pledges 100m dollars in aid

By Press Association
February 19, 2023, 4:15 pm
US secretary of state Antony Blinken helps US military personnel carry aid, at Incirlik Air Base (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP)
US secretary of state Antony Blinken helps US military personnel carry aid, at Incirlik Air Base (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP)

US secretary of state Antony Blinken took a helicopter tour on Sunday of one of the provinces worst affected by the February 6 earthquake in southern Turkey and northern Syria and pledged a further 100 million US dollars (£83 million) in aid to help the region.

“This is going to be a long-term effort,” Mr Blinken said at Incirlik Air Base, a joint US-Turkish facility that has coordinated the distribution of disaster aid.

“The search and rescue, unfortunately, is coming to an end. The recovery is on, and then there will be a massive rebuilding operation.”

US President Joe Biden announced 85 million dollars (£70.5 million) for Turkey and Syria days after the earthquake that has killed more than 44,000 people in the two countries.

The US has also sent a search and rescue team, medical supplies and equipment.

The additional aid includes 50 million dollars in emergency refugee and migration funds and 50 million dollars in humanitarian assistance, Mr Blinken said.

The secretary of state is making his first trip to Nato ally Turkey since he took office two years ago.

Mr Blinken arrived at Incirlik Air Base, near Adana, on Sunday after attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Turkey Syria Earthquake Blinken
Antony Blinken and Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu sit in a helicopter for a tour of earthquake-stricken areas (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP)

He toured Turkey’s toured Hatay province from the air with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

He was expected to meet with US and Turkish service personnel, as well as Turkish military families affected by the earthquake.

“When you see the extent of the damage, the number of buildings, the number of apartments, the number of homes that have been destroyed, it’s going to take a massive effort to rebuild,” the top US diplomat said after the helicopter tour.

“The most important thing right now is to get assistance to people who need it, to get them through the winter and to get them back on their feet,” Mr Blinken said as troops nearby unloaded boxes of aid… We’ll stick with it until we get the job done.”

Turkey Syria Earthquake Blinken
Troops load aid onto a vehicle as Antony Blinken visits Incirlik Air Base (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP)

Incirlik, home to the US Air Force’s 39th Air Base Wing, has been a crucial logistics centre for aid distribution.

Supplies from around the world have been flown into the base and sent by truck and helicopter to those in need, including in difficult-to-reach villages.

Mr Blinken is set to fly to Ankara, Turkey’s capital, later on Sunday for discussions with Turkish officials on Monday, including an anticipated meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As well as the effects of the earthquake, Mr Blinken is expected to discuss Sweden and Finland’s efforts to join Nato, which Turkey has delayed.

