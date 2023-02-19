Jon Rahm back on top of world rankings after Genesis Invitational triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jon Rahm back on top of world rankings after Genesis Invitational triumph

By Press Association
February 19, 2023, 11:49 pm Updated: February 19, 2023, 11:51 pm
Jon Rahm celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Genesis Invitational (Ryan Kang/AP)
Jon Rahm celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Genesis Invitational (Ryan Kang/AP)

Jon Rahm returned to the top of the world rankings with his third victory of the year in the Genesis Invitational.

Rahm carded a closing 69 at Riviera to finish 17 under par, two shots ahead of American Max Homa, with Patrick Cantlay another stroke back in third.

The victory is Rahm’s fifth in his last nine worldwide starts and his 10th PGA Tour title, one more than his compatriot and idol Seve Ballesteros.

“That was a tough week and a tough Sunday,” Rahm told CBS. “Max battled out there and Patrick kind of gave us a scare and I’m just glad I could come through at the end.

“Beating Seve, I know he didn’t play full time on the PGA Tour and I know five of those wins are majors, but still, to reach that milestone of double digit wins is pretty incredible.

“And to do it at a golf course with this legacy, this history and hosted by the man himself, Tiger Woods, it’s a true honour.”

The former US Open champion took a three-shot lead into the final round but saw that wiped out after 10 holes and fell a stroke behind Homa following his third bogey of the day on the 12th.

However, Homa promptly bogeyed the 13th after a wayward drive and Rahm took full advantage, holing from 45ft for birdie on the 14th and then hitting a stunning tee shot to inside three feet on the 16th to set up another.

Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm after making a birdie on the 14th in the final round of the Genesis Invitational (Ryan Kang/AP)

“I kept telling myself after 12, even though it was a mistake that I made, an unforced error, it’s a really freaking difficult golf course to finish out,” Rahm added.

“I told myself if I can finish the last six holes under par I knew I would have a chance. At that point you’ve just got to find the positive and change focus and I went a bit more on the attack.”

Rahm had previously described the updated rankings system as “laughable” and demanded to know “what’s going on” after failing to move up a place following a third win in five events in January.

His latest victory sees him replace Scottie Scheffler at the top of the rankings, just a week after the Masters champion had overtaken Rory McIlroy by defending his WM Phoenix Open title.

McIlroy, who said on Wednesday he had no problem with the number one ranking becoming a “hot potato”, finished in a tie for 29th after a closing 71.

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods hits from a bunker to the third green during the final round of the Genesis Invitational (Ryan Kang/AP)

Woods finished in a tie for 45th after a final round of 73 as he continues to battle with the leg and ankle injuries he suffered in a car accident in Los Angeles two years ago.

“It’s progress, headed in the right direction,” the 47-year-old said. “It certainly was a little bit more difficult than I probably let on.

“My team has been fantastic in getting my body recovered day to day and getting me ready to play each and every day.”

