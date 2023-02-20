North Korea fires short-range missiles after making threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Korea fires short-range missiles after making threats

By Press Association
February 20, 2023, 8:17 am
A ballistic missile being launched from an undisclosed location in North Korea (KRT/AP)
A ballistic missile being launched from an undisclosed location in North Korea (KRT/AP)

North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards Japan in its second weapons test in three days.

The move drew quick condemnation from the country’s rivals and prompted Tokyo to request an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

The firings follow an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch on Saturday and North Korea’s threats to take an unprecedentedly strong response to US-South Korean military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

Some experts say North Korea is pushing for more powerful weapons arsenals that it believes would increase leverage in potential negotiations with the United States.

South Korea’s military said it detected the two missile launches on Monday morning from a western coastal town just north of Pyongyang, the North Korean capital.

A TV screen shows a picture of Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during a news programme at Seoul Railway Station in South Korea
A TV screen shows a picture of Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during a news programme at Seoul Railway Station in South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Japan said both missiles landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone and that no damage involving aircraft and vessels in the area was reported.

According to Japanese and South Korean assessments, the North Korean missiles flew at a maximum altitude of 30-60 miles and a distance of 210-250 miles.

Both South Korea and Japan condemned the launches as a threat to international peace and violations of UN Security Council resolutions, which ban any ballistic activities by North Korea.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that Tokyo was requesting an emergency Security Council meeting to respond to recent North Korean launches.

An initial Security Council briefing led by assistant secretary-general for political affairs Khaled Khiari was set for later on Monday.

It was unclear if the UN council could enact tough international sanctions on North Korea because China and Russia, two of the council’s veto-wielding powers embroiled in separate confrontations with Washington, have already opposed US-led attempts last year to slap on fresh sanctions after the North launched dozens of ballistic weapons.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said the missile launches highlight “the destabilising impact” of North Korea’s unlawful weapons programmes. It said the US commitments to the defence of South Korea and Japan “remain ironclad”.

US Air Force B-1B bombers, centre, fly in formation with South Korea's Air Force F-35A fighter jets, bottom, and U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets, top, over the South Korea Peninsula during a joint air drill in South Korea
US Air Force B-1B bombers, centre, fly in formation with South Korea’s Air Force F-35A fighter jets, bottom, and U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets, top, over the South Korea Peninsula during a joint air drill in South Korea (South Korea Defence Ministry/AP)

North Korea’s state media said long-range artillery units on its western coast fired two rounds on Monday morning cross-country toward the eastern waters, in what South Korea’s military called a confirmation of the activities that the North’s neighbours earlier reported as missile launches. The official Korean Central News Agency said the North Korean artillery rounds simulated strikes on targets up to 245 miles away.

The North said the launches involved its new 600mm multiple rocket launcher system that could be armed with “tactical” nuclear weapons for battlefield use. South Korean defence officials have viewed the weapons system as a short-range ballistic missile.

“The frequency of using the Pacific as our firing range depends upon the US forces’ action character,” Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said in a statement carried by state media. “We are well aware of the movement of US forces’ strategic strike means, (which are) recently getting brisk around the Korean Peninsula.

She could be referring to the US flyover of B-1B long-range, supersonic bombers on Sunday for separate training with South Korea and Japan. The B-1B deployment came as response to North Korea’s launch on Saturday of the Hwasong-15 ICBM off its east coast in the country’s first missile test since January 1.

North Korea is extremely sensitive to the deployment of B-1B bombers, which can carry a huge payload of conventional weapons.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said North Korea may launch further provocations, such as more missile launches and nuclear tests.

North Korea’s state media said on Sunday the ICBM test was meant to further bolster its “fatal” nuclear attack capacity and verify the weapon’s reliability and the combat readiness of the country’s nuclear force.

A test launch of a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile at Pyongyang International Airport in North Korea
A test launch of a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile at Pyongyang International Airport in North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

In her statement earlier on Sunday, Kim Yo Jong threatened to take additional powerful steps over upcoming military drills between the United States and South Korea.

North Korea has steadfastly slammed regular South Korea-US military drills as a practice for a northward invasion, though the allies say their exercises are defensive in nature. Some observers say North Korea often uses its rivals’ drills as a pretext to hone and perfect its weapons systems. They say North Korea would ultimately want to win an international recognition of a legitimate nuclear state to get international sanctions lifted and receive other outside concessions.

The South Korean and US militaries plan to hold a table-top exercise this week to hone a joint response to a potential use of nuclear weapons by North Korea. The allies are also to conduct another joint computer simulated exercise and field training in March.

Hours after Monday’s launches, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Seoul placed unilateral sanctions on four individuals and five institutions it said were involved in illicit activities supporting the North’s nuclear arms development and evasion of sanctions. While South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s government has so far placed sanctions on 31 individuals and 35 organisations for supporting the North’s nuclear ambitions, such steps are seen as mostly symbolic considering the lack of business activities between the rivals.

North Korea has claimed to have missiles capable of striking both the US mainland and South Korea with nuclear weapons, but many foreign experts have said North Korea still has some key remaining technologies to master, such as shrinking the warheads small enough to be mounted on missiles and ensuring those warheads survive atmospheric reentry.

In her statement on Monday, Kim Yo Jong reiterated that North Korea has reentry vehicle technology. She also hit back at South Korean experts who questioned whether North Korea’s ICBMs would be functional in real-war situations.

North Korea set an annual record in 2022 with the launch of more than 70 missiles. North Korea has said many of those weapons tests were a warning over previous US-South Korean military drills. It also passed a law that allows it to use nuclear weapons preemptively in a broad range of scenarios.

