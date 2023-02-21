Putin criticises the West as he defends Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Putin criticises the West as he defends Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By Press Association
February 21, 2023, 9:45 am Updated: February 21, 2023, 11:05 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused western countries of igniting and sustaining the war in Ukraine – dismissing any blame for Moscow almost a year after the Kremlin’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbour.

In his long-delayed state-of-the-nation address, Mr Putin cast Russia — and Ukraine — as victims of western double-dealing and said Russia, not Ukraine, is the one fighting for its very existence.

“We aren’t fighting the Ukrainian people,” he said on Tuesday, days before the war’s first anniversary on Friday.

Ukraine “has become hostage of the Kyiv regime and its western masters, which have effectively occupied the country,” he claimed.

The speech reiterated a litany of grievances the Russian leader has frequently offered as justification for the widely condemned war and for ignoring international demands to pull back from occupied areas in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he gives his annual state of the nation address in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he gives his annual state of the nation address in Moscow (Dmitry Astakhov/Sputnik/ Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

Observers are expected to scour it for signs of how Mr Putin sees the conflict, which has become bogged down, and what tone he might set for the year ahead.

The Russian leader vowed no military let-up in Ukrainian territories he has illegally annexed, apparently rejecting any peace overtures in a conflict that has reawakened fears of a new cold war.

Instead, he offered his personalised version of recent history, which discounted arguments by the Ukrainian government that it needed western help to thwart a Russian military takeover.

“Western elites aren’t trying to conceal their goals to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ to Russia,” Mr Putin said in the speech, which was broadcast by all state TV channels.

“They intend to transform the local conflict into a global confrontation.”

He said Russia is prepared to respond as “it will be a matter of our country’s existence”.

While the Constitution says the president should deliver the speech annually, Mr Putin never gave one in 2022 as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered repeated setbacks.

Before the speech, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian leader would focus on the “special military operation” in Ukraine, as Moscow calls it, and Russia’s economy and social issues. Many observers predicted it would also address Moscow’s fallout with the West — and Mr Putin began with strong words for those countries.

“It’s they who have started the war and we are using force to end it,” he said before an audience of politicians, state officials and soldiers who have fought in Ukraine.

Mr Putin accused the West of launching “aggressive information attacks” and taking aim at Russian culture, religion and values because it is aware that “it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield”.

He also accused western nations of waging an attack on Russia’s economy with sanctions — but claimed they had not “achieved anything and will not achieve anything”.

Mr Putin also said Russia will suspend its participation in a treaty aimed at keeping a lid on nuclear weapons expansion.

The so-called New Start Treaty was signed by Russia and the US in 2010 and caps the number of long-range nuclear warheads they can deploy and limits the use of missiles that can carry atomic weapons.

Mr Putin said Russia is not fully withdrawing from the treaty yet – and said his country must be ready to resume nuclear weapons tests if the US does.

Underscoring the anticipation ahead of time, some state TV channels put out a countdown for the event, while Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti said the address may be “historic”.

The Kremlin this year barred media from “unfriendly” countries, including the US, UK and those in the EU. Mr Peskov said journalists from those nations would be able to cover the speech by watching the broadcast.

Mr Peskov told reporters the speech’s delay was down to Mr Putin’s “work schedule”, but Russian media reports linked it to the multiple setbacks Russian forces have suffered on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The Russian president had postponed the state-of-the-nation address before; in 2017 the speech was rescheduled for early 2018.

Last year, the Kremlin also cancelled two other big annual events — Mr Putin’s press conference and a highly scripted phone-in marathon where people ask the president questions.

Analysts expected Mr Putin’s speech to be tough in the wake of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv on Monday. Mr Biden plans to give his own speech later on Tuesday in Poland, where he is expected to highlight the commitment of the central European country and other allies to Ukraine over the past year.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Mr Biden’s address will not be “some kind of head to head” with Mr Putin’s.

“This is not a rhetorical contest with anyone else,” he said.

