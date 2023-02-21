Former Kosovo fighter goes on trial accused of war crimes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Kosovo fighter goes on trial accused of war crimes

By Press Association
February 21, 2023, 12:47 pm
Former Kosovo Liberation Army member Pjeter Shala attends his trial at the Kosovo Tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool/AP)
Former Kosovo Liberation Army member Pjeter Shala attends his trial at the Kosovo Tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool/AP)

A former fighter with the Kosovo Liberation Army was responsible for the murder of one person and the illegal detention and torture of nearly 20 more during his country’s war for independence from Serbia, an international prosecutor has said at the start of a war crimes trial.

The defendant, Pjeter Shala, insists he is innocent and has pleaded not guilty to four charges of war crimes at the European Union-backed Kosovo Specialist Chambers, a court that is part of the Kosovo legal system but based in the Netherlands.

Later this year, the court is scheduled to begin the trial of Kosovo ex-President Hashim Thaci on charges including murder for his alleged role in atrocities as a guerrilla leader during the 1998-99 war. He denies all charges.

Former Kosovo Liberation Army member Pjeter Shala attends his trial in The Hague, Netherlands
Former Kosovo Liberation Army member Pjeter Shala attends his trial in The Hague, Netherlands (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool/AP)

Alex Whiting, an American lawyer leading a prosecution office linked to the court, told a three-judge panel there is enough evidence to convict Shala despite what he described as a pervasive climate of witness intimidation in Kosovo.

“We are confident that the evidence that will be presented during this trial will establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr Shala is criminally responsible for the crimes charged in the indictment,” he said.

Shala, who was arrested nearly two years ago in Belgium, told judges: “Everything is fabricated” as he insisted he is “fully not guilty”.

He is accused of mistreating ethnic Albanian Kosovars who were perceived as spies or collaborators with Serb forces at a makeshift detention centre at a metal works in Kukes, northern Albania, in May and June 1999.

A destroyed Serbian tank in Peja, Kosovo, in 1999
A destroyed Serbian tank in Peja, Kosovo, in 1999 (Universal Images Group North America LLC/Alamy/PA)

Mr Whiting said Shala took part in the brutal beating of detainees, leaving them “covered in blood, suffering from broken bones or unable to walk”.

Shala, 59, was also “part of the group that murdered one of the detainees by beating him repeatedly and severely and shooting him in the leg, causing him to bleed to death over a period of many hours,” Mr Whiting said.

Most of the people who died in the 1998-1999 war in Kosovo were ethnic Albanians. A 78-day Nato air campaign against Serbian troops ended the fighting but tensions between Kosovo and Serbia remain tense.

