Poem about humanity transformed into picture book amid Ukraine war anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Poem about humanity transformed into picture book amid Ukraine war anniversary

By Press Association
February 21, 2023, 1:58 pm Updated: February 21, 2023, 2:16 pm
The Moon Of Kyiv (Beatrice Alemagna/PA)
The Moon Of Kyiv (Beatrice Alemagna/PA)

Decades-old poem The Moon Of Kyiv has been turned into a special picture book to raise funds for children in Ukraine on the first anniversary of the conflict.

The lyrical words from Italian poet Gianni Rodari about shared humanity, which remind us that no matter where we are from we all exist under the same moon, went viral in Italy days after Russia’s invasion and came to symbolise a call for peace.

The poem, written in 1955, has now been transformed into a picture book with poignant illustrations from Italian artist Beatrice Alemagna, who created the images in two weeks, which children’s publishing company Walker Books printed for free.

All profits from the book will go to Save The Children’s fund supporting children directly affected by the war in Ukraine.

The Moon Of Kyiv
The Moon Of Kyiv (Beatrice Alemagna/PA)

Renowned author Sir Michael Morpurgo, best known for his children’s novels including the 1982 work War Horse, said: “Read this book, look up at the moon, know it shines on the faces of the children of Ukraine, on everyone everywhere who is living through war and living through peace.”

British author and illustrator Lauren Child, best known for the Charlie And Lola book series adapted for TV, said: “A beautifully simple way of reminding us of that most obvious truth: that what connects us is always more powerful than those things that divide,” while After You’d Gone novelist Maggie O’Farrell said: “A gorgeous, timely book about compassion and connection.”

Eoin Colfer, best known for the Artemis Fowl book series, said: “A book the world should read, gorgeous and heart-warming, full of optimism and wisdom.”

Save The Children will be releasing a short film ahead of the anniversary on February 24, featuring charity ambassador and actress Joely Richardson, who recently starred in Lady Chatterley’s Lover, narrating the book.

Rodari worked as a teacher and journalist before writing books for children and achieved huge success across his long career before his death in 1980.

Alemagna is an author and illustrator of more than 30 books for children, including The Wonderful Fluffy Little Squishy, On A Magical Do-Nothing Day and Harold Snipperpot’s Best Disaster Ever.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Garvault House, located around eight miles from Kinbrace, is one of a handful of hidden gems uncovered in Channel 4's World's Most Secret Hotels. Image: Google Maps.
Secrets of remote Sutherland hotel uncovered on Channel 4 documentary series
2
Rachel Whyte believes police should have done more to protect her and her family from Allan Thompson. Image: Facebook.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
3
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Airbus Helicopter H175
Helicopter stranded on North Sea platform after blades snap during Storm Otto
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Trio in court following alleged attempted murder knife attack in Aberdeen city centre
6
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
7
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Charles Skinner - Theft Picture taken by EMMA SPEIRS. Taken 13/08/2013; 58e8c361-3a67-4321-a6a1-27288b9e0151
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home – two days after…
9
Mould has spread across the walls in most of the rooms in the Aberdeen flat, including the childrens' bedroom. Image: Supplied by tenant.
Aberdeen mum-of-three feels ‘helpless’ over mould and damp issues in council flat
10
There are plans for new Macduff flats in our latest round-up
Neighbours fighting plans for Macduff eyesore and ‘advanced discussions’ over potential Westhill hotel site

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds insists draw was least Caley Thistle deserved following loss to Hamilton Accies
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Albion Rovers 3-0 Elgin City: Defeat for Gavin Price's men in Coatbridge
Sean Welsh in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle suffer second successive defeat to Hamilton Accies after going down 2-1 in…
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
'Basically a Teams call in a pub': BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
Harvey Christian has been missing since last month. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Harvey Christian: Where is Cambridgeshire man last seen near Ben Nevis nearly a…
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
Little buckets of non-perishable goods are being placed in Shetland bus stops. Image: Tom Morton/ Facebook.
Shetland bus stops to host 'share' buckets to help in cost-of-living crisis
Castleton bridge road
Emergency closure of A947 Turriff to Banff road at Castleton Bridge announced
Kate Forbes Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2
Litter pickers were treated to a hot or cold drink after completing a beach clean around Kerrera. Image: Kerrera Marina/ Lauren Fair.
In pictures: Beachcombers on Kerrera dredge up MASSIVE haul of discarded sea waste

Editor's Picks

Most Commented