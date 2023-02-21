Romanian court extends Andrew Tate’s detention for 30 more days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Romanian court extends Andrew Tate’s detention for 30 more days

By Press Association
February 21, 2023, 5:05 pm
Andrew Tate (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Andrew Tate (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A court in Romania has agreed to extend social media influencer Andrew Tate’s detention on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking by another 30 days, an official said.

Tate, 36, a British-US citizen known for misogynistic views who has 5.1 million Twitter followers, was arrested on December 29 when authorities descended on his property north of the capital Bucharest.

His brother Tristan and two Romanian women are also in custody in the same case. None of the four has been formally charged.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organised crime agency DIICOT, told the Associated Press that the Bucharest Tribunal approved prosecutors’ request to hold the Tates for another 30 days, while the two women will be put under house arrest.

Romania Tate
Andrew Tate, centre left, handcuffed to his brother Tristan (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

It was the third 30-day extension granted since the Tates were arrested. The brothers also lost an appeal on February 1 against a judge’s January 20 decision to keep them behind bars while investigations continued.

A document explaining the earlier decision said the judge took into account the “particular dangerousness of the defendants” and their capacity to identify victims “with an increased vulnerability, in search of better life opportunities”.

Eugen Vidineac, one of the lawyers representing the Tate brothers, told journalists before Tuesday’s ruling that the defence team would challenge another extension, if one were issued.

He insisted the defence had “effectively paralysed the evidence” in the case so far.

Tate, who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

He has repeatedly claimed Romanian prosecutors have no evidence and alleged their case is a “political” attack designed to silence him.

A post on his Twitter account before Tuesday’s decision expressed confidence in his lawyers and his eventual release.

Romania Andrew Tate
Andrew Tate boards a police van handcuffed to his brother Tristan (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

A subsequent tweet said: “I can easily think myself into euphoric gratefulness for things as simple as having air to breathe. I can easily think myself into the deepest and darkest depression. I’ve seen hell. I’ve lived hell. I can produce either state.”

Romania’s anti-organised crime agency said in a statement after the December arrests that it had identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by members of the group.

The agency said victims were lured with pretences of love and later intimidated, placed under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into engaging in pornographic acts for the financial gain of the crime group.

In January, Romanian authorities raided a compound near Bucharest linked with the Tate brothers and towed away a fleet of luxury cars that included a Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari and a Porsche. They reported seizing assets worth an estimated £3.2 million.

Prosecutors have said that if they can prove the cars’ owners gained money through illicit activities such as human trafficking, the assets would be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and to compensate victims.

Tate also unsuccessfully appealed against the asset seizure.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Garvault House, located around eight miles from Kinbrace, is one of a handful of hidden gems uncovered in Channel 4's World's Most Secret Hotels. Image: Google Maps.
Secrets of remote Sutherland hotel uncovered on Channel 4 documentary series
2
Rachel Whyte believes police should have done more to protect her and her family from Allan Thompson. Image: Facebook.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
3
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Airbus Helicopter H175
Helicopter stranded on North Sea platform after blades snap during Storm Otto
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Trio in court following alleged attempted murder knife attack in Aberdeen city centre
6
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
7
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Charles Skinner - Theft Picture taken by EMMA SPEIRS. Taken 13/08/2013; 58e8c361-3a67-4321-a6a1-27288b9e0151
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home – two days after…
9
Mould has spread across the walls in most of the rooms in the Aberdeen flat, including the childrens' bedroom. Image: Supplied by tenant.
Aberdeen mum-of-three feels ‘helpless’ over mould and damp issues in council flat
10
There are plans for new Macduff flats in our latest round-up
Neighbours fighting plans for Macduff eyesore and ‘advanced discussions’ over potential Westhill hotel site

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds insists draw was least Caley Thistle deserved following loss to Hamilton Accies
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Albion Rovers 3-0 Elgin City: Defeat for Gavin Price's men in Coatbridge
Sean Welsh in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle suffer second successive defeat to Hamilton Accies after going down 2-1 in…
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
'Basically a Teams call in a pub': BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
Harvey Christian has been missing since last month. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Harvey Christian: Where is Cambridgeshire man last seen near Ben Nevis nearly a…
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
Little buckets of non-perishable goods are being placed in Shetland bus stops. Image: Tom Morton/ Facebook.
Shetland bus stops to host 'share' buckets to help in cost-of-living crisis
Castleton bridge road
Emergency closure of A947 Turriff to Banff road at Castleton Bridge announced
Kate Forbes Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2
Litter pickers were treated to a hot or cold drink after completing a beach clean around Kerrera. Image: Kerrera Marina/ Lauren Fair.
In pictures: Beachcombers on Kerrera dredge up MASSIVE haul of discarded sea waste

Editor's Picks

Most Commented