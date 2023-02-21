Cyclone Freddy’s battering winds make landfall in Madagascar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cyclone Freddy’s battering winds make landfall in Madagascar

By Press Association
February 21, 2023, 8:38 pm
This image from Meteosat-9 satellite shows Tropical Cyclone Freddy, right, and Madagascar on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Schools, businesses and public transportation shut down before Freddy made landfall Tuesday evening, battering the island with strong winds and rain. (NOAA via AP)
This image from Meteosat-9 satellite shows Tropical Cyclone Freddy, right, and Madagascar on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Schools, businesses and public transportation shut down before Freddy made landfall Tuesday evening, battering the island with strong winds and rain. (NOAA via AP)

A slightly weakened Tropical Cyclone Freddy has made landfall on the east coast of Madagascar, with schools, businesses and public transport shut down as strong winds and rain lash the island.

The cyclone packed winds gusting to 180kph (about 111mph), with waves higher than 15 metres (about 49ft) battering the coast.

The storm has already been blamed for at least one death, a 27-year-old man who drowned near the port of Mahanoro, the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management reported.

Climate Cyclone Freddy
Freddy had already hit the Indian Ocean Island of Mauritius on Monday (L’express Maurice/AP)

“There is rain, but the worst thing is the wind. It blows a lot,” said Gerard, a restaurant owner and resident of Nosy Varika, a commune in northern Mananjary.

“We haven’t seen if there’s any damage yet because we’re locked in. We stocked up on vegetables, rice and oil.

“We put all our things up high and left the house this afternoon as it is by the river. The children, the women and the old, like me, we went to more secure houses with a member of our family.”

Freddy was striking with the force of a Category 3 hurricane on an island already battered in January by Tropical Storm Cheneso, which killed at least 30 people.

Madagascar’s National Office for Risk and Disaster Management prepared food rations and mapped distribution for regions expected to be affected by the cyclone this week.

Madagascar Floods
Madagascar had already been hit by Tropical Storm Cheneso (Alexander Joe/AP)

The disaster office also secured schools and public buildings, which were converted to temporary storm shelters for residents evacuated from flood-prone areas.

Meteo-France, the French national meteorological service, said Freddy was following the same path as Cyclone Batsirai, another deadly storm that ravaged Madagascar a year ago.

Batsirai and another cyclone, Emnati, killed more than 200 people and affected 460,000 during last year’s cyclone season.

“There are some violent winds. These are less strong than what was forecast in advance,” said Nahdi Hasinjatovo, of the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management.

He said about 5,000 people in the districts of Ifanadiana, Nosy Varika and Mananjary have been moved to shelters.

Madagascar Floods
A man steers a boat around the streets of Antananarivo, Madagascar (Alexander Joe/AP)

Five regions and four districts on the east coast and south-east Madagascar have been placed on red alert by the weather directorate.

“We fled the cyclone, and we asked the nuns to welcome us because our house is not solid,” said Christophine Boetia, of Mananjary, a port city of about 25,000 people.

“There is no one on the streets any more. We have been preparing for two days reinforcing the roofs of houses by placing sandbags on them. Currently, the wind is blowing a lot and the electricity has been cut,” said Zaonarivelo, another resident.

Save the Children projected that Freddy could affect more than two million people, including a million children.

The United Nations humanitarian office estimated the cyclone will affect more than three million people in its path, including mainland Africa, where it is expected to dissipate over the weekend.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented