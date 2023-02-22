Russia and West clash over probe into Nord Stream sabotage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Russia and West clash over probe into Nord Stream sabotage

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 7:33 am
The sun rises behind the landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the Opal gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Russia clashed with the United States and other western nations over the Kremlin’s call for a UN investigation into last September’s sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to western Europe.

Russia’s UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council Moscow has “no trust” in the separate investigations being carried out by Denmark, Sweden and Germany, but does “fully trust” UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres to establish an independent international investigation into the explosions.

The US, United Kingdom, France and others said authorities from the three countries are still investigating the pipeline attacks and the real reason Russia has raised Nord Stream 1 and 2 now is to divert attention from the first anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine and high-level UN activities for the next three days, including adoption of a General Assembly resolution condemning Moscow’s action.

“Today’s meeting is a blatant attempt to distract from this,” US minister-counsellor John Kelley told the council. “As the world unites this week to call for a just and secure peace in Ukraine consistent with the UN Charter, Russia desperately wants to change the subject.”

Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzia confers during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine last March
Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzia confers during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine last March (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Ahead of the meeting, the ambassadors of Denmark, Sweden and Germany sent a letter to council members saying their investigations have established the pipelines were extensively damaged “by powerful explosions due to sabotage”.

The letter, circulated on Tuesday morning, said further investigations are being conducted in all three countries and that it is unclear when they will finish. It says Russian authorities have been informed about the investigations.

But Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky told reporters: “They are claiming that they are informing Russia about it, which is not true … Any attempt for us to get any information was rejected by them or ignored.”

Russia circulated a draft resolution to council members late last week, asking the UN secretary-general to urgently establish a commission to investigate the Nord Stream attacks. Security Council experts held closed consultations on Monday on the proposed resolution and council diplomats said there was opposition to it.

Mr Nebenzia said Moscow has not been allowed to join investigations by any of the three countries, saying they “are not only not transparent, but it is quite clear that they seek just to cover the tracks and stick up for their … American brother”.

Russia has alleged that the US was behind the sabotage, which its proposed resolution says “occurred after the repeated threats to the Nord Stream by the leadership of the United States”.

Mr Kelley, the US diplomat, responded, telling the council: “Clearly and plainly: accusations that the United States was involved in this act of sabotage are completely false. The United States was not involved in any way.”

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipline are pictured in Lubmin, northern Germany
Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipline are pictured in Lubmin, northern Germany (Michael Sohn/AP)

Nord Stream 1 carried Russian gas to Germany until Moscow cut off supplies at the end of August 2022. Nord Stream 2 never entered service as Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 2022. The explosions on both occurred on September 26.

UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo briefed the Security Council, saying the UN is not in a position to verify any claims relating to the explosions and urging “all concerned to show restraint and avoid any speculation”.

“While exactly what happened beneath the waters of the Baltic Sea in September 2022 is still unclear, whatever caused the incident, its fallout counts among the many risks the invasion of Ukraine has unleashed,” she said.

Economist Jeffrey Sachs told the council the consequences of the sabotage were “enormous” not only from the economic losses but in the heightened threat to all cross-border infrastructure, including undersea internet cables and offshore wind farms.

“It is the responsibility of the UN Security Council to take up the question of who might have carried out the act in order to bring the perpetrator to international justice, to pursue compensation for the damaged parties and to prevent future such actions,” he said.

Mr Sachs, a Columbia University professor, is also director of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and a commissioner of the UN Broadband Commission for Development. He was invited to speak by Russia and said he appeared before the council on his own behalf.

Mr Sachs said the destruction of the pipelines “required a very high degree of planning, expertise and technological capacity”, and to do so in the exclusive economic zones of Denmark and Sweden “adds greatly to the complexity of the operation”.

“Only a handful of state level actors have both the technical capacity and access to the Baltic Sea to have carried out this action including the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Norway, Germany, Denmark and Sweden, either individually or in some combination,” Mr Sachs said. “Ukraine lacks the necessary technologies as well as access to the Baltic Sea.”

In their letter to the council, Denmark, Sweden and Germany reiterated that acts of sabotage against the pipelines were “unacceptable, endanger international security and give cause for our deep concern”.

They added that concerns about the indirect effects on greenhouse gas emissions are ”substantial and worrisome”.

The Russian draft resolution expresses serious concern at the “devastating consequences to the environment” from the acts of sabotage, which also “pose a threat to international peace and security”.

