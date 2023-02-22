Nearly one million asylum requests made in the EU in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Nearly one million asylum requests made in the EU in 2022

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 9:59 am
Migrants play basketball on the deck of Spanish NGO Open Arms lifeguard ship as they wait to get off the ship after docking at Messina port, in Sicily, Italy, in September (Petros Karadjias/AP)
Migrants play basketball on the deck of Spanish NGO Open Arms lifeguard ship as they wait to get off the ship after docking at Messina port, in Sicily, Italy, in September (Petros Karadjias/AP)

Nearly one million people applied for international protection in the European Union in 2022, according to newly published data.

It brings the number of requests to a level not seen since the refugee crisis of 2015/16.

Some 966,000 asylum applications were made in the 27 EU countries, as well as in Norway and Switzerland, last year, up 50% from 2021, the EU agency for asylum said.

That does not include the more than four million Ukrainian refugees who were granted temporary protection in the EU, a special mechanism activated to avoid collapsing already backlogged asylum systems.

Refugees wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, last March
Refugees wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, last March (Markus Schreiber/AP)

The agency linked the increase to continuing easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions, increasing food insecurity and conflicts in many parts of the world.

Though most asylum-seekers enter the EU legally, mainly by plane with travel visas, some also crossed the EU’s land and sea borders without permission, mainly through the Western Balkans and the Mediterranean.

After more than a decade of war and economic collapse in their country, Syrians continued to be the top nationality of asylum seekers in Europe, with more than 130,000 applications.

They were followed closely by Afghans fleeing the spiralling security, humanitarian and financial troubles that followed the Taliban takeover in August 2021, with 129,000 requests.

Coming in third were applicants from Turkey, who doubled in numbers with 55,000 requests. Soaring inflation and “democratic backsliding” are among the factors believed to have caused the increase, the agency said.

In many places, reception centres are overwhelmed, leaving asylum seekers on the streets.

Two men share a meal in a makeshift tent camp outside the Petit Chateau reception centre in Brussels in January
Two men share a meal in a makeshift tent camp outside the Petit Chateau reception centre in Brussels in January (Olivier Matthys/AP)

The recent earthquake that killed nearly 46,000 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless in Turkey and Syria has raised fears of a potential surge in irregular border crossings into Greece.

Earlier this month, Germany offered to temporarily ease visa restrictions to some survivors, while Spain promised to resettle a small group of 100 vulnerable Syrian refugees from Turkey, which is home to four million refugees.

Venezuelans, Colombians, Bangladeshis and Georgians applied for asylum in record numbers last year, as did Moroccans, Tunisians and Egyptians. Some 4% of asylum-seekers in 2022 claimed to be unaccompanied children.

The European agency did not say which EU countries received the most applications last year, but an internal EU migration report lists Germany, France, Spain, Austria and Italy as the top five.

Asylum authorities issued decisions on more than 600,000 applications last year but received even more new cases, adding to the existing backlog.

Of the applications analysed, 40% were granted refugee status or subsidiary protection, mostly for Syrian, Belarusian, Eritrean, Yemeni, and Malian applicants, as well as for most of the Ukrainians who chose to apply for asylum instead of temporary protection.

